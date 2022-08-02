Timothée Chalamet Look-alike Steals the ‘Love Island’ Spotlight

Spoiler Alert: This year’s ‘Love Island’ winners are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, which was celebrated by viewers of the reality dating show. However, the spotlight was stolen by someone who looks like the famed American actor Timothée Chalamet. 

During the Meet the Parents episode, the couple finally reunited with their family after eight weeks, and Cülcüloğlu’s mom and younger brother gave them their approval. Another good news though was that the brother in question was Chalamet’s look-alike, and he definitely caught the viewers’ attention.

The 17-year-old Arda Cülcüloğlu looks like a Turkish version of Chalamet, with the curly brunette hair and overall facial structure, which is undeniably similar to the actor.

(c) Arda Cülcüloğlu’s Instagram: @ardaballer

To that, the viewers of ‘Love Island’ were all over Twitter expressing their admiration for Arda:

Arda talks aside, Cülcüloğlu and Sanclimenti reigned as this year’s ‘Love Island’ winners, bringing home the £50,000 prize money after a public voting was held. Cülcüloğlu is a 27-year-old Turkish actress while Sanclimenti, who is also 27, is an Italian business owner.

Sources: metro.co.uk, theguardian.com

