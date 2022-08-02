Timothée Chalamet Look-alike Steals the ‘Love Island’ Spotlight

Spoiler Alert: This year’s ‘Love Island’ winners are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, which was celebrated by viewers of the reality dating show. However, the spotlight was stolen by someone who looks like the famed American actor Timothée Chalamet.

During the Meet the Parents episode, the couple finally reunited with their family after eight weeks, and Cülcüloğlu’s mom and younger brother gave them their approval. Another good news though was that the brother in question was Chalamet’s look-alike, and he definitely caught the viewers’ attention.

#LoveIsland2022 #loveisland

Anyone else getting the Timothée Chalamet vibe from Ekin-Su's brother, Arda? — ~♡Debbie Lee♡~ (@PinkerbeIl) August 1, 2022

The 17-year-old Arda Cülcüloğlu looks like a Turkish version of Chalamet, with the curly brunette hair and overall facial structure, which is undeniably similar to the actor.

King Arda, The Turkish Timothee Chalamet. The endless star power that runs in Ekin-Su family. 🤩 #LoveIsland https://t.co/cYubt74X69 pic.twitter.com/NLEBKf6JAr — EKIN-SUasion (@ekinsuasion) July 31, 2022

To that, the viewers of ‘Love Island’ were all over Twitter expressing their admiration for Arda:

Arda can u marry me please please I’ll do the dishes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4k4BLtcSov — new me pending (@d238782) July 31, 2022

All hail Prince Arda the Great.

Defender and Protector of our queen, Ekin-Su.👑 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/prCUIuLOa6 — Holly | Ekin Nation (@t3rrencel0vesu) July 31, 2022

arda the bombshell 😭😭😭 what an icon #loveisland — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) July 31, 2022

Arda is so cute 😍 he was not here for this 🤣 telling Davide straight up. I love him#LoveIsland — Sassy J 𓃵🦄 (@Ms_Joyceey) July 31, 2022

arda for love island 2023 we need to continue the legacy #loveisland pic.twitter.com/hoXJEvmZr0 — ames (@stephbeqtriz) July 31, 2022

Arda talks aside, Cülcüloğlu and Sanclimenti reigned as this year’s ‘Love Island’ winners, bringing home the £50,000 prize money after a public voting was held. Cülcüloğlu is a 27-year-old Turkish actress while Sanclimenti, who is also 27, is an Italian business owner.

Sources: metro.co.uk, theguardian.com