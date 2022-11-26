Timothée Chalamet Lures a Man in a Hot Make Out Session in New Film

Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Bones and All’ is now showing in theaters, and people who have seen it just found the actor even more attractive in his most recent portrayal.

just watched Bones and All… is it bad that this is the most attractive I've found Timothee Chalamet pic.twitter.com/fO3jBQD3Sl — 'josh' (@joshinlacheese) November 23, 2022

me outside Timothee Chalamet’s house after watching Bones and All pic.twitter.com/qZMUrz51Zu — Soup Wench (@Sadley_Cooper) November 24, 2022

me upon seeing a blood covered timothée chalamet pic.twitter.com/lRkYrFbWUQ — lo (@timchals) November 16, 2022

‘Bones and All’ is a cannibal romance film directed by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, and it is based on a novel of the same title, written by author Camille DeAngelis. As per Collider, the movie is about:

“The story of Lee (Chalamet) and Maren (Taylor Russell), two teenagers on the fringes of society that are forced to navigate identity, self-acceptance and a mutual addiction of consuming the flesh of humans.”

Spoiler incoming…

In one of the scenes in ‘Bones and All,’ Lee (Chalamet) lures a man to meet him in a cornfield after the fair. They then start making out, and he even gives the man a helping HAND. As the steamy make out session unfolds, Maren (Russell) enters the scene and watches them.

However, things took a bloody turn when Lee slits the man’s throat, and voilà, their food is served… This scene gives another note for viewers to ponder on, as it suggests something about Lee’s sexuality.

Moreover, Chalamet further shared about his character, Lee, and his relationship with Russell’s Maren in an interview explaining,

“His biggest vulnerability is true love, is kindness so when he finds that with Maren in those moments where you’re able to fall for someone else, look more closely in the mirror and I think what he sees is terrifying.”

Aside from starring in the film, ‘Bones and All’ is also the first movie that the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor has produced, and it is finally out in theaters.

Sources: collider.com, gayety.co