Timothée Chalamet on “Disorienting” Armie Hammer Allegations

Timothée Chalamet recently opened up about starring in Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal romance film, ‘Bones and All’, amid similar allegations against his ‘Call Me by Your Name’ co-star Armie Hammer.

In a new interview with GQ, the 27-year-old American-French actor was going through the pre-production of ‘Bones and All’ when news about Hammer’s alleged cannibalistic fetishism surfaced.

“Disorienting is a good word,” Chalamet described how he felt seeing the allegations against his former co-star while preparing to work on a film about two cannibal drifters’ romance in 1980s Middle America.

The coincidence fueled online rumors that ‘Bones and All’ was inspired by the allegations against Hammer, to which the actor addressed:

“I mean, what were the chances that we’re developing this thing?”

“It made me feel like: Now I’ve really got to do this … Because this is actually based on a book,” he further stated.

‘Bones and All’ is, in fact, based on American author Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel of the same title. The film is his second project with acclaimed Italian filmmaker Guadagnino after starring alongside Hammer in 2017’s ‘Call Me by Your Name’.

Moreover, ‘Bones and All’ was released in November 2022, and it is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

