Timothée Chalamet Reveals What Made Him Want to Portray a Superhero

Timothée Chalamet previously shared his ‘Don’t Look Up’ co-star Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice for him back in September 2022, which is: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

So far, the 28-year-old actor has not yet starred in a superhero movie, but it seems like he is open to considering it. In a new interview with The New York Times while on the press tour for his upcoming sci-fi film ‘Dune: Part Two’, Chalamet stated:

“Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good. I follow them both!”

However, a certain movie made him want to reconsider one of DiCaprio’s rules…

“But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, ‘The Dark Knight.’ If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it,” the ‘Wonka‘ star revealed.

Back in 2018, Chalamet won the Best Actor award for his portrayal in the LGBTQ+ film ‘Call Me by Your Name’. During his acceptance speech at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, he opened up about how Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ made a huge impact on his acting career.

“When I was 12 years old, after attending one of my sister Pauline’s [ballet] performances, I petitioned my Mom and grandma to see Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ with me. We went to AMC Empire 25 in Times Square for a 7:30 screening,” the actor recalled.

He further expressed,

“I left that theater a changed man, and I’m serious about that. Heath Ledger’s performance in that film was visceral and viral to me, and I now had the acting bug.”

Moreover, Chalamet is starring in the highly anticipated film ‘Dune: Part Two’, which is set to be released in theaters on March 1.

