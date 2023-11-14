Timothée Chalamet Shows Off Inner Twink As Troye Sivan in ‘SNL’ Sketch

It’s honestly like a fever dream that Timothée Chalamet impersonated Troye Sivan, and flashed his booty while dancing to the latter’s latest song…

It actually did happen though, and the whole thing was amusing and iconic, to say the least. Chalamet hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’s November 11 episode, where he portrayed Sivan for a sketch.

The 27-year-old American-French actor was wearing a tight white tank top with a black logo cut-out in the middle, paired with a blue baggy pinstripe pants. His hair was styled similarly to the 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter — with those curly blonde locks.

In the sketch, Chalamet as Sivan appears as a mysterious figure whom a female patient (Sarah Sherman) sees in her sleep every night. Her gay doctor (Bowen Yang) helps her analyze the mysterious figure by conjuring it while she is awake, and that’s when more amusing things happen.

The ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor shows off his inner twink while dancing to Sivan’s recent hit song “Got Me Started”, then ultimately flashing his booty, wearing a bright read underwear! He even says the lines:

“I’m Australian YouTube twink turned indie pop star and model turned HBO actor Troye Sivan being played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent.”

Meanwhile, Sivan shared the sketch on Instagram, expressing:

“WHY IS LIFE SO WEIRDDDDD RN LMAO IM DEAD @tchalamet @fayedunaway @nbcsnl”

But wait, there’s more! The “Angel Baby” singer even change his profile photo to one of Chalamet impersonating him in the ‘SNL’ sketch. <3

On that note, you can watch Chalamet’s ICONIC Sivan impersonation here:

