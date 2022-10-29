Timothée Chalamet Talks About ‘Dune’ with Taylor Russell

Timothée Chalamet recently talked about his movie ‘Dune’ with his ‘Bones and All’ co-star Taylor Russell, and he shared his thoughts on starring in the big-scale film.

“It’s something you don’t get to do with movies — revisit,” the 26-year-old actor stated in his interview with Homme Girls.

He then continued on by admitting,

“Actually though, I’m feeling that with ‘Dune.’ Speaking about how cycles match life, I was younger when I did it the first time and was kind of blindsided by how big that movie was. And now, as [character] Paul Atreides becomes more sure on his heels, I feel more sure on my heels, too.”

‘Dune’ earned $401 million at the worldwide box office, and it also received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Moreover, joining Chalamet in ‘Dune: Part Two’ are returning cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem, as well as newcomers Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux.

As per the official synopsis released by Warner Bros. and Legendary, ‘Dune: Part Two’ is about:

“the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

The follow-up film is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 3, 2023.

Source: variety.com