Timothée Chalamet Talks About His Teenage Dream & The Advice From Leo

Timothée Chalamet recently had an interview with Vogue, and he shared personal things about him, including his early teenage dream, adulting, as well as his life motto passed on by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.

Speaking of which, let’s start with that. The 26-year-old actor revealed that his life motto, or rather career rule is:

“No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

And it seems like he’s keeping at it so far. He then talked about his early teenage dream of wanting to have an acting career, which as we all know, has been successfully fulfilled as he is currently Hollywood’s most wanted with films lined up for him to star in.

“I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career. And in my late teenage years, working on Homeland and starting to do theatre in New York, I felt like I reduced my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in theatre and hopefully make enough money doing either a TV show or something I could sustain myself [with]. And then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life is moving at six million miles per hour,” Chalamet expressed.

Being the humble character that he is, the ‘Dune’ actor also talked about the less glamorous side of his life, which involved realistic and mundane adulting stuff. He started with:

“When Covid hit, it required me to take a step back and be humbled to the idea that the greatest rock star…”

But then he didn’t like how it sounded, so he tried again saying,

“No, I don’t want to use that word, sorry, sorry. Scratch rock star. But [everyone has to] deal with, like, taxes and the dentist and real adulting, you know? I should have been trying to get my adult feet under myself a little bit earlier than I did. I found myself having to really, you know, be honest with myself that where I’ve been able to get myself to in life was balls to the wall, like throwing everything at [it] at a young age that, by some miracle, got me to where I am. But to then transition to an adulting mindset…”

“I’ve always paid my taxes, I always went to the dentist, but I’m suddenly very aware of that. So the ways I feel older than 26 I have always felt,” Chalamet added.

The actor is starring alongside Canadian actress Taylor Russell in a Luca Guadagnino film entitled ‘Bones and All,’ which recently had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The cannibal love story is scheduled to be released on November 23, 2022.

