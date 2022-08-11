Timothée Chalamet Teases on Upcoming Movie ‘Bones and All’

The much-awaited cannibal romance film ‘Bones and All’ starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell is indeed a story that piques the curiosity of many.

In fact, fans got even more excited when the first footage from the movie was released, and we finally got to take a peek into the ravenous love story of Lee (Chalamet) and Maren Yearly (Russell).

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL 🩸🩸🩸 pic.twitter.com/Q1ErygQvGF — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 10, 2022

‘Bones and All’ is a film adaptation of the 2015 novel of the same title written by author Camille DeAngelis. As per IndieWire, the official synopsis reads:

“The film is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

Furthermore, the movie is directed by Italian film director Luca Guadagnino, making it the second project that Chalamet has worked with the filmmaker after ‘Call Me by Your Name’ in 2017.

In a press statement, Guadagnino had nothing but good words to say about the 26-year-old actor, saying that he could “think only Timothée can play this role.”

“He’s fantastic, a great performer and to see him soaring the way he is doing now, I feel proud of him. And this character is something very new for him, both endearing and heartbreaking,” the filmmaker expressed.

‘Bones and All’ is included in the lineup for the Venice Film Festival, and it will be released in the U.S. on November 23, 2022.

Source: indiewire.com