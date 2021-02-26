Tina Turner Rises Up In The New HBO Documentary Trailer

There are only a handful of music luminaries who can simply be defined with one name; Madonna, Cher…and Tina. Whether it was the (original) pinnacle of her career in the 60’s and 70’s or the much deserved career renaissance that came to her in the 80’s, Tina Turner Is the definition of tenacity. talent, and longevity. Turner came out of retirement in July 2020 to collaborate with Norwegian producer Kygo on a remix of ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ (with this release, she is now the first artist to have a top 40 hit in seven consecutive decades in the UK.) Turner is now the subject of an HBO Documentary (titled simply, Tina) which promises a never before seen look at the entertainment icon.

The documentary features interviews with Angela Bassett (who was nominated for an Academy Award for portraying Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It), Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder (who closely covered Turner in the 80’s when MTV was in its infancy), playwright Katori Hall (P-Valley), and Tina’s devoted husband Erwin Bach, among others.

The trailer focuses on a portion of a brand new interview that the singer gave for the documentary. Turner details a story of her mother, who left when Turner was still a young child; (Turner recalls watching her mother through a window -“I thought she was so pretty” -until one day, her mother was no longer there.). Clips of pivotal moments in Turner’s career play, with a triumphant and piano driven version of ‘Proud Mary’ playing as a backdrop. Turner emphatically states “I wanted her to come for me, and I waited. She never did. And it’s alright, you know why? I’m a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes, and I’m here for you.”

‘Tina’ will be available on HBO and HBO Max on March 27.