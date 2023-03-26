Tiny Towels, Workout Beasts, And Searching for Sunshine

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Ali, who felt at home on the ocean.

Sam Cushing can’t wait for the sunshine:

Laurence Noonan and Stace Houk enjoyed some bear soup down in Dallas:

Ivan is looking forward to summertime in Alaska:

Shomari Francis grew his hair out (sexy!):

Okkar Min Maung took time out for mental health:

Team UK assembled down in Cancun:

There’s no denying The Rock is a workout beast:

Marco got groovy with some photo filters:

Nurse Joe took a break from unpacking:

Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo stopped traffic at the super market:

Surfbearla took a hike in California:

DJ had a good hair day:

Mister Caccamo might need a bigger towel…(or not):

Out country music artist Hayden Joseph spent his ‘adult Spring break’ in Saint Thomas:

Karlito Amarilla explored Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai:

Fireman Logan smoldered for the camera:

Marek says, “A selfie a day keeps the doctor away:”

Gabriel paused to pose in pink: