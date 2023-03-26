Tiny Towels, Workout Beasts, And Searching for Sunshine

by

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Ali, who felt at home on the ocean.

Advertisement

Sam Cushing can’t wait for the sunshine:

Laurence Noonan and Stace Houk enjoyed some bear soup down in Dallas:

Advertisement

Ivan is looking forward to summertime in Alaska:

Advertisement

Shomari Francis grew his hair out (sexy!):

Advertisement

Okkar Min Maung took time out for mental health:

Team UK assembled down in Cancun:

Advertisement

There’s no denying The Rock is a workout beast:

Advertisement

Marco got groovy with some photo filters:

Advertisement

Nurse Joe took a break from unpacking:

Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo stopped traffic at the super market:

Advertisement

Surfbearla took a hike in California:

Advertisement

DJ had a good hair day:

Advertisement

Mister Caccamo might need a bigger towel…(or not):

Out country music artist Hayden Joseph spent his ‘adult Spring break’ in Saint Thomas:

Advertisement

Karlito Amarilla explored Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai:

Advertisement

Fireman Logan smoldered for the camera:

Advertisement

Marek says, “A selfie a day keeps the doctor away:”

Gabriel paused to pose in pink:

Leave a Comment