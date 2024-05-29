‘Today’ Hosts on Josh O’Connor & Mike Faist As “Sexy Rat Men”

It’s safe to say that the film ‘Challengers’ has gained hotties Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist a new set of fans and admirers. In fact, they’re even the center of the “sexy rat men” phenomenon by Dazed.

If you’re wondering what that is, it’s basically, apparently hot men who have rodent-like features or similarities. In a recent episode of ‘Today’, hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talked about said topic, specifically mentioning O’Connor, whom fans think looks like Roddy St. James from ‘Flushed Away’, and Faist who is being compared to Stuart Little.

“Hot, rodent boyfriend. Or a sexy rat men. They’re one and the same. If somebody comes up to you and says, ‘Hey, sexy rat man,’ they’re also calling you a hot rodent boyfriend,” Hager explained.

Entertainment Weekly also defined hot rodent boyfriends as “twinks who are unconventionally handsome, don’t give off toxic masculinity vibes, and are not afraid to be weirdly romantic in public with their partners.” Moreover, Kotb and Hager clarified that they don’t necessarily share the same opinion as those people who are saying that O’Connor and Faist “look like cartoon mice.”

“This is not a slam on them at all. It’s the opposite,” Kotb noted.

Source: ew.com