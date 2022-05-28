Todd Chrisley Has Responded To Gay Rumors Numerous Times Before

Todd & Julie Chrisley (and their seemingly endless madcap family) continue to make USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best one of America’s most beloved realty television families. So much so, it has even spawned a spin-off for Chrisley siblings. Savannah & Chase Chrisley, who are embracing adulthood on their own show Growing Up Chrisley for a number of seasons. The nucleus of the family is obviously Todd Chrisley, who along with wife Julie, wring their hands and love their children equally on every episode. As Season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best premieres this June, Todd & Julie Chrisley are facing bank and tax fraud charges (which Todd Chrisley is steadfastly denying). As the federal trial continued this week, a revelation rocked the courtroom when Chrisley’s former business partner testified under oath, alleging shocking details on blackmail and a gay affair with the man behind Chrisley Knows Best.

According To Page Six, Todd Chrisley’s previous business partner Mark Braddock alleged in court that he and Todd Chrisley had an affair, then subsequently paid off a blackmailer almost $40,000 in an effort to keep the affair a secret. Braddock confirmed to Business Insider that the intimate relationship lasted for a year early in the 2000’s. After the alleged physical relationship concluded, Braddock testified that the two men maintained a friendship until 2012. Braddock alleges that he began receiving anonymous texts requesting money for the sender’s silence, saying “pay cash & we’ll shut up”. Chrisley’s attorney Bruce Morris alleges that Braddock was “obsessed” with Chrisley and even wanted be him. Braddock (who turned Todd & Julie Chrisley into the FBI) told the feds that he committed bank fraud on behalf of both the Chrisley duo and himself also alleges that he had feelings for Chrisley after the affair had ended. (Braddock, who has received immunity from prosecution, has admitted to creating fake documents, submitting them to banks, & sending emails and making phone calls that impersonate Todd Chrisley, with his knowledge).

This of course, is not the first time that Todd Chrisley has had to respond to rumors of being gay. In 2017, People reported that Chrisley spoke at length about the rumors of his sexuality during The Dominick Nati Show. Chrisley said “In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay,” Chrisley, 47, said on the radio program, “I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you”. During his own podcast Chrisley Confessions, Todd Chrisley confronted rumors that his son Kyle’s wife Lexi had brought forth alleging that Todd Chrisley was gay & had slept with male doctors to get bipolar medication for Kyle. (The Chrisley’s relationship with Kyle has been estranged and documented on Chrisley Knows Best). Todd Chrisley’s response to the allegations from his daughter in law was predictably sarcastic, with Todd stating “That’s some good dick, y’all”.

