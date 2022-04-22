Todrick Hall Announces New 80s Inspired Album

After canceling interviews and being accused of being a sore loser for not winning Big Brother, it looks like Todrick Hall is putting himself back into the spotlight. The powerhouse entertainer announced today that he is releasing his seventh studio album, Algorhythm.

“Algorhythm is an 80s inspired record that while still being on brand with my most popular work, it reveals a side of my voice I have never accessed in my previous music,” Hall says in a press release. “I want this album to get back to good traditional music. No gimmicks, no smoke and mirrors, just great music, beats, and rhythms. My goal is not to create a replicas of 80s music, but an evolution of my music infused with 80s nostalgic instrumentation.”

Synth-pop banger “Dance Forever” will be the album’s leading track, which highlights Hall’s rich, soulful vocals. It is also the glittery descendent of Prince and The Revolution’s Purple Rain album and Patti Labelle’s “New Attitude.”

According to Hall, the single is about living in the moment and getting lost in the rapture of dance.

“This song, while strongly inspired by the 80s, is a timeless dance song that makes you want to get up and move the second you reach the first pre-chorus,” he says. “I wanted it to feel like you put Paula Abdul, with a touch of Prince and a sprinkle of Michael Jackson or Disney’s Powerline, in a musical blender. I also wanted to create a song that all ages could enjoy. I hope to see this song on dance television shows, in kids dance recitals, and movies. I’m very excited for the world to put movement to the first song of the new Todrick era.”

Algorhythm is scheduled to release on June 1.

