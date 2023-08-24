Todrick Hall Hard Launches Boyfriend of 6 Months on Instagram

Todrick Hall recently revealed his new boyfriend by hard launching their relationship with a sweet message and some adorable couple pics on Instagram.

According to the 38-year-old American singer, he has been dating Liam Roodhouse for about six months now, and the two of them seem to be very happy and in love. <3 On the caption, of his Instagram post, he wrote:

“Boyfriend Hard Launch I started dating @liamroodhouse about 6 months ago and it seems like every single day he gives me a new reason to fall deeper in love with him! I’m a lucky guy to get to call this incredible human MINE, and even luckier that I get to dance beside him every night for the next two months on tour! Let’s go baby boy! I HAVE A BOYFRIEEEEEEND!”

Meanwhile, Roodhouse, who is a choreographer, has also shared photos with his beau on Instagram, including a super sweet birthday post back in April.

“Happy Birthday to the man that has my smile uncontrollable on the daily!!!

Your energy makes every day magical and your laugh, fills a room with light, your determination makes anything achievable and your imagination makes even the wildest of dreams a possibility.

I cant wait to keep doing life with you and taking everyday as a new adventure together.

Let today set you on the path for a next level year of dreams, love, drive and success.

Happy birthday my king, my man, my everything,” Roodhouse wrote on his caption, which he posted along with several couple photos.

Hall then left a comment, saying:

“This is hella cute”

Here’s to celebrating love with adorable boyfriends Todrick Hall and Liam Roodhouse. <3

Source: bet.com