Todrick Hall’s New Video Is Chock Full Of Barely-There Boys & “BDE”

Making “swing” music the overarching theme through his latest killer single ‘D!ck This Big’ might be one of the biggest double entendres seen recently in on today’s music charts, but winking at the audience has become synonymous with Todrick Hall’s cleverly written and stunningly produced music.

Hall’s latest production does touch on his much buzzed-about “custom Louis Vutton bed“ and brand new toy line throughout the slick rhymes and a ‘Great Gatsby’ style bash, complete with razor sharp choreography by Hall & company. (Media maven TS Madison checks in on the production with a short voice-over and instantly identifiable cameo as well) Watch the full & barely there video production here!

As the latest single from his brand new album Femuline, Hall continues making his productions events all on their own. His previous single Rainin’ Fellas’ (an update to the classic ‘It’s Raining Men’, which Hall says he feels was most definitely told from a female to female production) was told from the much-needed male to male perspective, with choreography from the consistently stunning Richie Jackson (known for his work with Lady Gaga herself).

Todrick himself has said that being one of the most difficult things about being an artist is being able to perfect the art of reinvention, especially with the massive success of ‘Nails Hair Hips Heels’. Based on the material coming off of Femuline thus far, reinvention just might be the next arena that Hall is able to expertly master.

