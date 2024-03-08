Tom Blyth and Russell Tovey Are Set to Work in Gay Film ‘Plainclothes’

Tom Blyth and Russell Tovey are set to star in an upcoming independent queer film, titled ‘Plainclothes’, which is the directorial debut of writer-director Carmen Emmi.

According to Variety, the movie is set in the ’90s and is inspired by true events. The story follows “a working-class undercover officer [who] is tasked with entrapping and apprehending gay men, only to find himself drawn to one of his targets.”

Not to mention, ‘Plainclothes’ will reportedly be filmed in Syracuse, New York where Emmi hails from. Meanwhile, producers Arthur Landon and Colby Cote told the outlet that the director “is one of those unique talents who truly deserves a platform for his creative ingenuity.”

“‘Plainclothes’ is a heartfelt story that deals with internal conflict, family and the complexities of sexual identity in the face of societal and personal expectations. We are excited to bring his first screenplay life with this incredible cast,” they further stated about Emmi’s promising debut film.

Moreover, gay actor Tovey is known for his portrayal of werewolf George Sands in the series ‘Being Human’, as well for playing the role of Patrick Read in ‘American Horror Story: NYC’, among many other movies and television shows.

Meanwhile, Blyth is known for portraying the character of Coriolanus Snow in the 2023 film ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’, which is a prequel to 2012’s ‘The Hunger Games’.

