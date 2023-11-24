Tom Blyth Makes Heads Turn at ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel Premiere

As we probably are aware of by now, Tom Blyth is quickly becoming the newest Hollywood heartthrob after starring in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise’s new prequel film, ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’.

The 28-year-old English actor is portraying the character of young Coriolanus Snow, whom ‘The Hunger Games’ fans know very well became the tyrannical President of Panem. However prior to being the evil President Snow that we know him to be, his story is told in the new prequel film.

Despite the nature of his role in the ‘The Hunger Games’ movie franchise, fans can’t help but fall for Blyth’s charms, especially after he showed up at the premiere wearing a fitted blank tank top, matched with a pair of black slacks.

He confidently walked the red carpet pulling off the sexy fit, and here’s what the internet has to say about it…

“we need more men to pull of outfits like this…i’m tired of plain black suits give me something sexy!,” Twitter user @smgiscoming commented.

“See how he didn’t come with a basic black and white tux. He came to a premiere in slutty attire and I appreciate that so much,” @onpurposevinyl expressed.

“now why tom blyth decided to dress like a twink walking down the streets of berlin on the red carpet of his own movie premiere i don’t know,” @nemuikabocha also tweeted, adding: “wearing a uniqlo looking ass fit i just know he did this for me”

Here’s Blyth wearing his sexy twink fit at the premiere <3

Tom Blyth at the premiere of #TheHungerGames: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. (via @THR)

pic.twitter.com/kW3cNFd4Ph — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 14, 2023

Moreover, ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ was released in theaters on November 17.

