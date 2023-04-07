Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Introduce Son Phoenix Rose

British sports star Tom Daley and Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black are now proud parents of two!

In a statement released by the U.K.’s Times on Wednesday, it was confirmed that the spouses have welcomed their second child on March 28 via surrogate. The baby, a boy, has quite an unusual name—Phoenix Rose, which appears to allude to a phoenix rising from the ashes.

Following their statement to the UK newspaper, Daley took to Instagram to share a first look of the newest addition to their family.

Daley wrote in the caption: ‘Phoenix Rose Black-Daley. Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he’s just perfect.

Phoenix Rose is joining big brother Robert “Robbie” Ray, whom Black and Daley welcomed in 2018. Robbie was named after Tom’s late father Robert, who died of a brain tumor in 2011.

Daley and Black previously revealed that what they felt for each other was “love at first sight” and that that they shared a mutual desire to be parents.

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and shortly after decided to go through the surrogacy process. “We looked into it in the UK and in the US,” Daley says at the time. He explained further that parents and surrogates are not afforded the same legal protection and rights in the UK.

Newlyweds Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black share beautiful wedding snaps 💕https://t.co/JRVJc9Tgco pic.twitter.com/amgikYgMtY — heatworld (@heatworld) May 8, 2017

He shares: “In the US, everything is regulated in a way that keeps everyone safe and in the US the surrogacy process is a lot more streamlined.”

In an interview with The Guardian in 2021, Daley opened up about wanting to have more children with Black—although he admits that it may be a bit of a challenge—as he wanted Robbie to have siblings.

“It’s not quite as easy as a bottle of wine and a good time. A lot of thought has to go into it,’ he said. ‘But absolutely, I’d love more kids,” he shares.

2018 2023 pic.twitter.com/5HyW0j3Y4r — best of tom and lance (@dailyblackdaley) April 5, 2023

Congratulations, Tom and Lance!