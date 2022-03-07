Tom Daley Honors Diving Partner With IG Post on Lee’s Birthday

Openly gay Olympic diver Tom Daley took to Instagram and wished his synchro partner, Matty Lee a happy birthday on Saturday. Daley posted on his Instagram account various photos of himself and Lee throughout their time as synchro partners since 2018 as well as the video of the dive that earned the duo the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year with the message:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MATTY! 🎉

Go and wish @mattydiver a Happy Birthday! It’s been a crazy few years but can’t wait to celebrate your birthday!! ❤️

Months after their win at the Olympics, Lee did a Q&A with Daley for Daley’s YouTube channel.

The duo was honored by the British government in December 2021 with Lee appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his diving and Daley appointed as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his diving as well as his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

