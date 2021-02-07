HOT

Ahead Of His SNL Gig, Dan Levy's Mom Mocks His Former Camp Bullies

Nearly 200 German Actors Came Out To Demand Diverse LGBTQ Stories

T.J. Osbourne Becomes First Openly Gay Artist Signed to a Major Country Label

Jaremi Carey on Dealing With The Haters, New Career Transitions, & More

Tom Daley Shows Off His Rock Hard Abs + More Hot Instagram Snaps

Dreamy sports star Tom Daley leads our Instahotties recap this week. Enjoy!

Tony dreamed of returning to Berlin.

Tyson Beckford flexed and smiled for the camera. 

Nyle DiMarco served plumber realness. 

Igor Hachul left little to the imagination. 

Doumit Ghanem displayed his glistening chest hair.

Tom Daley stunned during his Honeymoon throwback.

Eddy cleverly covered up.

Alejandro looked all buff and stuff.

Bruno Baba provided his tip of the day in four languages.

Shane Clark gave us some Sunday morning vibes.

