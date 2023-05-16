Tom Daley’s Former Olympic Partner Matty Lee Announces OnlyFans

Good news! A bunch of British divers have recently joined OnlyFans, including Tom Daley’s former Olympic partner and hottie, Matty Lee.

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old British diver and Olympic gold medalist announced that he has created an OnlyFans account via Instagram Story. He shared a black and white photo of himself, then linked his OnlyFans, writing:

“I have not been hacked, I have not been scammed, see for yourself.”

Meanwhile, his OnlyFans bio teases that it will be a platform “where you wanna see more of me.” However, Lee also clarifies:

“Remember I’m a Team GB diver not a [porn star]. So everything will be SFW [safe for work] and a place where I can interact with you all.”

Moreover, the Olympic champion is famously known for winning gold in the men’s 10m synchro event in 2021, alongside his former diving partner Tom Daley. Aside from Lee, fellow British divers Dan Goodfellow and Matthew Dixon have also joined OnlyFans, and below are their respective announcements:

Dan Goodfellow is now on OnlyFans 😊 pic.twitter.com/bY3FUx2grB — Male Celeb Zone (@Niceguy58374198) May 12, 2023

🚨Diver Matthew Dixon now on OnlyFans. Link below https://t.co/KwybkhotZZ pic.twitter.com/rt4X0nlRTg — Male Celeb Zone (@Niceguy58374198) May 14, 2023

Not to mention, their teammate and 2016 Olympic champion Jack Laugher joined the platform before them in 2021, and he has gained hundreds of likes by sharing partially-clothed photos and workout videos.

On that note, let’s take a moment to admire some of Lee’s hot pics to celebrate him joining OnlyFans, shall we? 😉

Source: thepinknews.com