Tom Daley’s New Ad Is a Thirst Trap Hotter Than Summer!

Tom Daley is starring in a new ad for Gillette Body & Intimate, and the video shows him in his diving element — in nothing but swimming trunks on…

The video starts off scanning the new face of Gillette in several areas, but detects nothing until Daley was spotted standing on the diving platform. At first, the scanner focused on his face, but then it says “Not Found.” The focus then shifted on his happy trail, and that’s when the scanner found what it was searching for.

Yup. Apparently, Daley’s happy trail is the new face of Gillette, and no one’s here to complain, tbh. You can check out the V thirsty ad here:

Not to mention, the 30-year-old Olympic gold medallist noted how manscaping can help him with his confidence, especially now that he is gearing up for his fifth Olympic Games at Paris 2024 this month.

“How many times do we hear the phrase feel good, play good? I’m no different. Feeling smooth and knowing you’re ready to make that perfect rip entry helps to get you into the competition mind set, so partnering with Gillette Body & Intimate just made sense,” Daley expressed.

Meanwhile, Gillette brand director Callum Wood stated,

“We’re excited to have Tom join the family. More and more guys are grooming their body and intimate areas as part of their routines to help look and feel their best. We know that one of the main reasons guys body groom is for sport and performance, for when it really, really matters. This is true for guys in all sports at all levels, but the stakes are at their highest in Olympic-level sport.”

Source: thepinknews.com