Daley Loses His Undies During A Vacation In France

After a day of skiing the slopes in Cocorico, France the British gold medalist was out at a party with some friends having a great time. That led to some crowd surfing and Daley followed his friend’s lead. Did we mention he was in his underwear? We are not sure if this was an underwear-themed party, like the legendary Friday night underwear in Cherry Grove section of Fire Island. That being said no matter what you are wearing it is never ok for a stranger to pull your clothes off without your consent.

Tom Daley crowd surfs in underwear. Which, invariably, leads to Tom Daley crowd surfing out of underwear. https://t.co/OxQMPUoel2 pic.twitter.com/EbPdQZEBDN — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) March 14, 2022

Cocktails and CockTalk spoke to a party attendee who had this to say,

“Tom was really letting his hair down, he was in his element. He was being egged on as soon as everybody realised he was Tom Daley. Then someone just pulled down his pants which left him totally naked.”

It seems from that quote that Daley was the only one whose underwear was pulled down which makes what happened ever worse. Cocktails and Cocktalk added, and we share the exact same sentiments, that crowd surfing in your underwear “already sounds like a recipe for sexual assault.”

📸 | tom daley via Instagram:

WHAT A WEEK?! ⛷❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZdD5ZKjMPo — best of tom and lance (@dailyblackdaley) March 14, 2022

There is video footage of the incident, which we will not be showing here since his underwear was pulled down without his consent. Multiple other outlets report that Daley was having a great night until one jerk ruined it. Do better next time, jerk.

Tom Daley sexually assaulted on holiday. pic.twitter.com/f4miCiCcth — Deborah (@Nursiedeb) March 11, 2022

