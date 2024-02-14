Tom Garratt Reacts to Leaked Intimate Video with Another Man

Tom Garratt recently went viral after an intimate video of him with another man got leaked online, and he addressed the matter on a podcast, as well as a TikTok video.

In the said leaked video, a man is reportedly performing an intimate act with another man while they are surrounded by a group of men who are laughing. According to the 29-year-old former rugby player, the interaction happened during a drunken holiday with a friend, and he also noted that he doesn’t know who leaked the video.

“It’s from seven years ago, which obviously doesn’t change the fact that what happened, happened. Obviously, we were on holiday and it got a bit messy and we thought it would be funny to… yeah,” he shared during his appearance on the Pitch Side podcast.

He continued,

“We had a great time, we had a great laugh and I don’t know how the video’s got out but it has. And you’ve just got to f***ing firm it – unlike my mate did. So, if anyone’s looking for a holiday buddy for the summer, I might be going to Tenerife. I’ll see you there.”

Moreover, Garratt clarified that the intimate interaction doesn’t have any bearing on his sexuality. Meanwhile, in a TikTok video, he further shared his sentiments on the video being leaked.

“I think whoever leaked it is weirder than me. He was a friend in need, and I am a friend indeed,” he stated.

Garratt also touched on the subject of his sexuality, expressing:

“It doesn’t mean I’m bi, it doesn’t mean I’m gay. Well, maybe it does, but do you know what, if I am, I am. Alright?”

Source: thepinknews.com