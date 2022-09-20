Tom Holland as Link in ‘Legend of Zelda?’ Sign Us Up!

The campaign to get Tom Holland cast as Link in a live-action Legend of Zelda film has ramped up considerably in the past few days, thanks to brilliant artist Dan Leveille. Leveille, Director of Product Marketing for DeviantArt, asked himself,

“What would Link look like if Tom Holland played him?”

Just to be clear, these photos are NOT stills from an upcoming Netflix feature film. The photos were created using A.I.-generated art through the tool Midjourney! I don’t even know what that means, but I love the result. {I honestly thought I was writing up an article about the Netflix adaptation of Zelda starring Tom Holland when I got this assignment!} Again, there is NO Zelda movie starring Tom Holland at Netflix or anywhere else for that matter.

Leveille, explained the process in a video posted over the weekend,

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, Netflix should start the ball rolling on this sure-to-be-blockbuster hit movie!

