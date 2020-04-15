Tom Holland Reveals He Misses His Husband Jake Gyllenhaal — Watch

OK, what the heck is going on here? Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal are making fans think that their bromance with each other is so much more. Why? Because they keep referring to each other as a freaking married couple!

The Spider-Man star continued to make people scratch their heads (and use their hands for other purposes, hehe) when he posted an Instagram video of the two of them above the clouds on Tuesday, April 14.

They were joined by Tom’s brother Harry Holland during the funny yet sexy video that involved two of them perfectly sinking their water bottle into a cup holder (no, this is not a sex euphemism). Jake’s shocked reaction was equally hilarious and hot to look at. Both he and Tom also expertly showed off their physiques in just a t-shirt and sweatpants, so this footage was done in a multi-purpose kind of way for us thirsty folks that watched.

Speaking of thirsty, here’s a sampling of what people wrote in the comments section:

“We are waiting for your OnlyFans.”

“My favorite couple.”

“Where’s my wedding invitation?”

“How does someone look this f**king hot in everything he uploads?”

Jake sparked romance rumors with Tom (whether he saw it that way or not) when he posted a photo of them hugging each other in October 2019. “Forget the Biebers… We’re getting married,” the Oscar-nominated actor captioned an Instagram photo of them cuddling up at the ACE Comic Con in Chicago. He also included a heart and engagement ring emoji at the end of the post.

We are patiently waiting your next moves, Jake & Tom. Many of us are in self-isolation with nothing to do so keep us posted on your relationship status. Thanks!