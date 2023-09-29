Tom Sandoval, of Vanderpump Rules, Debuts Podcast with Biceps and Abs

I don’t know if this is enough to make me listen, but hey, sex sells!

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has launched a podcast titled Everybody Loves Tom. This comes just hours after making news for stating that his latest cheating scandal left him suicidal.

Tom, age 40, rose to fame by co-starring in Vanderpump Rules starting in 2013, a job which he still holds in 2023. His other reality TV credits include The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – currently airing Mondays on Fox.

With all of this publicity, it seemed like the perfect time for the Missouri native to announce and debut his podcast to the world. He did so on Instagram with a slew of promotional videos, but it’s the third installment that caught my attention.

Now that was a powerful walk… and he’s got a pretty good body!

To his credit, Tom isn’t just a reality TV mainstay. He’s co-starred in a slew of horror films throughout the 2000s and 2010s, and he’s the frontman of The Most Extras. His band released their first single in March and it’s available wherever you can stream/download music!

One day, hopefully the Ariana Madix cheating scandal will be behind him.

Hopefully this new endeavor will keep him out of trouble and be the peace his mind deserves. His podcast is due to discuss his life, opinions and behind-the-scenes Vanderpump tea.

Will you be listening to Everybody Loves Tom?

