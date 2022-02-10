Tongan Trade ‘Unga’ is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie is a cutie that knows how to shake his thing. Alfred “Unga” Uihamohaano is a 29-year-old Tongan daddy who hails from Aurora, Colorado. If Unga’s big beefy body doesn’t do it for you, his gorgeous smile and kissable lips will keep you coming back to his TikTok with over 33K followers.

Unga’s smoldering look is just a rough exterior that protects a big lovable teddy bear inside. Someone with a fierce head of hair who is smart, sensitive, and a hopeless romantic looking for a worthy bae. By day Unga works for a major airline, handling heavy duty equipment and enduring freezing temperatures to ensure travelers get to where they need to go on time–while getting some Beyoncé dance challenges in when he can.

Get a load of all this Tongan trade! Let’s get to know Alfred “Unga” Uihamohaano a bit better so you can see why this babe should be on your FYP:

INSTINCT: How did you get into creating content?

ALFRED UIHAMOHAANO: I actually started making random videos on IG just for the laughs, and I made some content when the app was called Music.ly. But then Music.ly got bought out by TikTok. The following years, Netflix dropped a show called “The Circle” and that’s when I really got into making content. I wanted the producers to see my stuff and pick me to get on the show. I started dropping content like crazy after that.

INSTINCT: What has been the response from your followers on TikTok?

AU: Honestly it’s been GREAT! After 2 years of posting consistent content, I’ve only just received my first hate comment the other week. So I think I’m finally doing something right lol The majority of my followers surprisingly are women, and it seems like the majority of women who are commenting on my stuff are middle aged mothers. I don’t know how that happened but I’m fine with it haha i usually make friends with middle aged women very easily so maybe that’s why they gravitate towards my content. But I do gear my content towards gay men though and hopefully more of them will see my content and gravitate towards me as well =) hahaha

INSTINCT: Outside of your content, what do you do with your time?

AU: I travel and work A LOT. I work for United Airlines and they keep me pretty busy. But I love what I do and I’m good at it so why not. The pay is great (especially being single) and they allow the workers to plan out their lives accordingly. Towards the end of the year last year, I took a trip almost every other week. I went to Nashville, Des Moines, San Diego, Mexico, Dallas, Chicago, LA, Salt Lake City, and Orlando, each trip about a week and a half apart. I love that I get to travel to as many places as I want and not worry about work. I’m planning on traveling to ALL 50 states within the next 4 to 5 years.

INSTINCT: How do you keep up with that thicc and beefy bod?

AU: I eat A LOT hahaha but my job is labor intensive so I stay active. I also hit the gym at least twice a week. I’m trying to be at the gym a lot more often though (New Year New Me) But I do enjoy going out and trying new foods, especially if a new cuisine spot opens up. I love all kinds of food; Korean BBQ, Hot Pot, Indian, Greek, Ethiopian, and Asian food. If i’ve never had it, I want to try it.

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

AU: I’ve only ever dated once in my life. And by date, I mean an exclusive monogamous relationship. I fell in love and got my heart broken, but have since healed (took several years to heal). Next relationship, I’m aiming to get married, so casual dating is out of the question for me. Imma need him to speak my love languages fluently before ever getting into a relationship again. Also, my birthmark is on my butt =D

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

AU: Where do I begin haha MANY things bring me joy, but the thing that makes me happy the most is traveling to places that I’ve never been to. Because I work at an airline, flying places and getting a discounted hotel is just as easy as going out to eat with some friends. I’ve traveled places solely to eat and return home the following day. This last year I went on about 10 trips/mini vacations. But being able to explore places I’ve never been and to experience other states and countries, it gives me a rush =) It’s like unlocking a new level in adulthood with endless doors and opportunities right at my fingertips.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

AU: I believe it’s my personality. I’m a very good listener and I’m very relatable and I’ve been told many times that I have a very contagious laugh =D I like to crack jokes at ANY chance I can get. Sometimes I laugh extremely hard at Dad jokes but I can’t help it. lol I’ve been told that I have a bright aura to me and I believe it because people gravitate towards me for my energy. I’m the type of person who goes into a room not knowing anyone, but leaves with everyone knowing me. If this doesn’t scream Aquarius, idk what does haha

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

AU: I’m complimented A LOT on how I treat others. Growing up I was a bit of a loner, so immediately when there is someone new in the room and is/or super quiet, I try to involve them as much as possible because personally, I hate being left out. I wouldn’t say that I’m an empath, but I do know how to read a room and if I can tell you are feeling some type of way, I like to confront those feelings before anything else arises. I’ve been told I give off “Big Bro” vibes =)

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

AU: It’s cliche, but it comes from within. Personality. I think being sexy is a state of mind, a state of being. Someone who knows their strengths, but works on their weaknesses. Someone who puts others before themselves. Humble yet Confident. Someone who isn’t scared of messing up, but will be the first to admit when they are wrong. Someone who is open to trying new things. A Protector and Provider. A Fighter (literally and metaphorically) Someone Goofy but can be serious. Someone willing to admit when they’re wrong, but stands for what they believe is right.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

AU: I’m very proud of the man I’ve become. I’ve had weak moments in life and some tough battles, but I’m proud to say that I won every battle and have become a better person because of it. Also, I have recently been able to tell my friends “NO” to getting black out drunk EVERY weekend. Now, it’s every other month. I’ve come such a long way 🙏

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

AU: Right now, my biggest goal is to buy a house and settle down. I am hoping to move to either Vegas or Dallas. The housing in both those cities are WAYY cheaper than here in Colorado, and I would have family close by if I ever needed them. Also, it’d be a nice change of scenery as well. I also want to get married. I want to have a husband and someday, a child. I know with every ounce of my heart that I would be an AMAZING father, so having a child would mean the WORLD to me. I would like to raise a family in a Suburbia setting.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship?

AU: I have experienced love before, but currently not in love, and not entirely looking either. I want a relationship with someone who speaks the same love language(s) as me. I don’t believe in jumping into relationships. A good time frame to make a relationship official would be 4 to 6 months. My love language is time; I want someone who’s willing to put up with my BS as much as I’m willing to put up with theirs. I HATE QUITTERS. I want a ride or die; someone who’s gonna fight for me because I will fight tooth and nail for him. It’s not easy to get my emotions attached, but once I am, I’m “In It To Win It”. Arguments and fights (disagreements) excite me internally, because this is where we can get a good feel for each other’s perspective and see if we grow from it, or if it breaks us. If we can come to an agreement, it shows me that we’re both willing to grow with each other. If they give up and leave, I might have dodged a bullet. I think the way I view relationships is pretty basic but for the life of me I can’t ever find someone on the same wavelength. This explains why I’ve only ever dated once lol but I deserve to be loved the way I want to be and I won’t settle for anything less.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Before 2021 – Thor: Ragnarok / After 2021 – Encanto



Who is your biggest celebrity crush?

Jason Mamoa and Paris Goebel (BIG TIME Choreographer)

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Meal: Korean BBQ / Snack: Hot Cheetos/Corner Store Ice Cream

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? My Island Reggae Album/Playlist on Soundcloud (cuz for eternity, imma be slappin island reggae <3 )



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

AU: I’m glad to represent for the “hotties” that simply don’t have a lane within the Gay Community. I don’t fit in any category and for a long time that bothered me because I wanted a place to belong. But trail blazing my own lane is all I’ve ever known so here’s to all the Hotties doing their own “thang” out there! 🍻

Follow Alfred “Unga” Uihamohaano and slide into his DMs, boys! Can you handle him?