Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Honor Cole Porter With ‘Love For Sale’

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett’s massively successful (and critically acclaimed) 2015 album Cheek To Cheek (debuting on the Billboard charts at #1) was such a smash that the inevitable follow-up was discussed almost immediately. Tony Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in February of this year; the brilliant recording has become what is now Bennett’s final studio recording is aptly titled Love For Sale, and pays tribute to the songbook of Cole Porter. Gaga & Bennett are vocally at their best, and this past week they took to the stage together to belt out some of these classics at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Vulture recapped the evening perfectly saying “We were here to watch a beloved New York icon say good-bye to the stage, with his decorated protégé giving him a proper send-off.”

Love For Sale holds particularly special meaning for both Gaga & Bennett, and it will serve as his final studio recording. Love For Sale will also showcase both duet and solo selections from both artists, and the track list showcases some of the best compositions from the legendary Cole Porter songbook. The track list includes: ‘It’s De-Lovely’, ‘Night and Day’,’Love For Sale’, ‘Do I Love You’, ‘I Concentrate On You’, ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’, ‘So In Love’, ‘Let’s Do It’, ‘Just One Of Those Things’, ‘Dream Dancing’, “I’ve Got You Under My Skin’, and ‘You’re The Top’ (with the last two tracks showcased on the deluxe version).

Electric Lady Studios in New York City served as the recording location, with Gaga & Bennett diving into jazz ensemble, big band, and orchestral ensembles. While the mutual love affair between Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett is well-documented, the video for ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’ showcases Gaga getting emotional as Bennett sings some of his verses. Her teary eyed looks at Bennett during their recording makes both her admiration for this legendary artist, as well as her pride in once again collaborating with her dear friend, both extremely evident.

Follow Lady Gaga on Instagram

Follow Tony Bennett on Instagram