Top 10 Instagram Photos of the Sexy Adventurer, Dylan Efron

Famed actor Zac Efron, as we all know, has had his fair share of being under the spotlight. It is also known to many, if not all, that he is hot and talented, and swooning over him is nothing particularly new.

That being said, we would like to shift the limelight towards his younger brother, Dylan Efron, who is as hot, sexy, handsome, beautiful, and talented as his brother. Not to mention that he is also taller than Zac. (If that holds any importance to you, that is.)

Dylan turned 30 this year, and based on his Instagram content, it is obvious that he is an outgoing adventurer who loves traveling. He even has respective highlights for each of his travels, which says a lot about how much exploring the world is a big part of his life.

His photos show him doing various outdoor activities, including rock climbing, boating, camping, and most importantly showering (*wink wink*), among other thrilling adventures. On that note, here are 10 of Dylan’s Instagram posts that basically had us floored and thirsting for more!

Aside from being an adventurer, Dylan was also a producer of Zac’s Netflix web documentary ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’ in 2020. He also creates travel and adventure content for YouTube where you can see more of him and his life in the outdoors.

Source: people.com