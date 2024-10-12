Top 10 LGBTQ+ Movie Recommendations for Your Ultimate Movie Night

We’ve put together a fantastic selection for your movie nights, featuring some truly standout LGBTQ films. Whether you’re in the mood for romance, drama, or a musical, our top ten recommendations offer a diverse range of stories and perspectives that are sure to captivate and inspire.

10. THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (1975)

PREMISE: In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stranded by a flat tire during a storm, stumble upon the bizarre mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, an eccentric scientist. Inside, their innocence unravels as they encounter a group of eccentric characters, including a wild biker and a mysterious butler. Through extravagant musical numbers and dances, Dr. Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation—a muscular man named Rocky.

CAST: Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon, Tim Curry, Meat Loaf, and Richard O’Brien

WHERE TO WATCH: Disney+

9. LOVE IS STRANGE (2014)

PREMISE: A newlywed gay couple find themselves living in separate households after losing their home.

CAST: John Lithgow and Alfred Molina

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime (Rent)

8. MY BEAUTIFUL LAUNDRETTE (1986)

PREMISE: In a rundown area of London, Omar is given a neglected laundromat by his uncle to turn into a business. After an encounter with a group of racist thugs, Omar reconnects with his former lover, Johnny, and together they work to revive the laundromat, though social tensions threaten their progress.

CAST: Gordon Warnecke, Saeed Jaffrey, and Daniel Day-Lewis.

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime

7. BEING 17 (2016)

PREMISE: This French film drama explores the romantic and sexual awakening of two seventeen-year-old boys. Their relationship begins with conflict and violence. When the son of a soldier has to live with a bully whose mother is ill—someone who had once tormented him—their hostility eventually gives way to love.

CAST: Kacey Mottet Klein & Corentin Fila

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime

6. PAIN AND GLORY (2019)

PREMISE: Salvador Mallo (Antonio Banderas) is an aging Spanish film director and a gay man who, in the midst of a creative crisis, reflects on significant moments from his past.

CAST: Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, Rosalia

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime

5. HALF OF IT (2020)

PREMISE: A coming-of-age comedy-drama loosely based on Cyrano de Bergerac about a shy, straight-A Chinese-American student assists the school jock in winning over a girl they both secretly desire. As they work together, they form an unexpected bond and discover what love truly means.

CAST: Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

4. BPM (BEATS PER MINUTE) (2017)

PREMISE: Nathan, a young man in 1990s Paris, joins an AIDS activist group and begins attending their weekly meetings. As he gets involved, he discovers that some members advocate for a more radical approach to their protests.

CAST: Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Arnaud Valois, Adèle Haenel, Antoine Reinartz, and Félix Maritaud.

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime

3. FIRE ISLAND (2022)

PREMISE: An American romantic-comedy about a group of queer best friends who spend a week-long vacation on Fire Island, which is known for its “gay villages.” The film centers around two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) who embark on a memorable summer adventure, fueled by inexpensive rosé and a group of eclectic friends.

CAST: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully

WHERE TO WATCH: Hulu

2. BEHIND THE CANDELABRA (2013)

PREMISE: A biographical comedy drama based on the famous pianist–Liberace. The story takes place in the final decade of Liberace’s life and his hot-and-cold relationship with his young lover Thorson. Their love story becomes rocky when Liberace becomes interested in other young men and Thorson becomes addicted to drugs.

CAST: Michael Douglas, Matt Damon, Dan Aykroyd, Rob Lowe, and Debbie Reynolds

WHERE TO WATCH: HBO GO

1. MILK (2008)

PREMISE: In 1972, Harvey Milk (Sean Penn) and his partner Scott Smith move from New York to San Francisco, where Milk opens a camera shop in the Castro District and helps turn it into a gay and lesbian hub. By 1977, he becomes the nation’s first openly gay man elected to a major public office, winning a seat on the Board of Supervisors.

CAST: Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Diego Luna, Emile Hirsch, James Franco

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime

Source: Rotten Tomatoes