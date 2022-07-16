Top 10 TikTok Trending Stars and Their Most-Viewed Videos

Among a number of social media platforms available in this day and age, TikTok has reigned as one of the superior ones for the past two years. A lot of YouTubers, Instagram influencers, as well as top celebrities have joined the bandwagon, which makes it easier for users to spend more time scrolling through videos without knowing how much time has gone by.

So far this year, a couple of names have already dominated the world of TikTok, and here are the Top 10 famous personalities and their most-viewed videos:

1. Zach King – On the number 1 spot is Zach King’s Harry Potter Illusion video, which has gained 2.2 billion views. He also landed the 3rd, 4th, and 5th spot for the most-viewed TikTok videos in 2022 so far.

2. James Charles – He landed 2nd with 1.7 billion views for his Sisters Christmas Party video.

3. Bella Poarch – Her M to the B video gained 692.2 millions views.

4. Daexo – with the Happy Baby video gaining 392.8 million views.

5. Khaby Lame – with the Side Mirror video gaining 350.6 million views.

6. Billie Eilish – Her #TimeWarpScan video gained 348.3 million views.

7. Totouchanemu – with the I May Not Have His Drone video gaining 321.7 million views.

8. Kison Kee – with the Milk Spill video gaining 320.9 million views.

9. Addison Rae – Her WAP Challenge video gained 310.2 million views.

10. Fredziownik_art – with the Fruity Lips Drawing video gaining 278.8 million views.

And that’s a WRAP for the Top 10 TikTok stars who gained the most views on their videos!

Sources: cybertips.io , popbuzz.com