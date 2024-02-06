Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” Lands #1 on iTunes After Grammys

Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” recently landed #1 on iTunes after performing it at the Grammys alongside country star Luke Combs on Sunday.

The two singers did a beautiful live performance of the 1988 hit song, which won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance more than 30 years ago. Chapman and Combs’ “Fast Car” duet brought back all the feels to listeners, and here are some of their sentiments on Twitter:

“I can’t remember being this moved by a performance. The peerless Tracy Chapman performs Fast Car with Luke Combs for the first time in years at the Grammys. This is very special. #TracyChapman #GRAMMYs,” Irish actor Gavin O’Connor expressed.

“Not lost on me that a black queer artist and a white country singer came together to sing a song about belonging. America is starved for connection across divides and that performance shows how much music has the power to heal. #grammys #tracychapman,” Katie Crosby wrote.

” […] Stirred up old feelings from when I first heard it,” EZ Rider also commented.

You can watch Chapman and Combs’ beautiful “Fast Car” performance here:

In case you didn’t get to see it, here is the full video of Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs singing “Fast Car” at the Grammys

pic.twitter.com/4RyBSFgjsW — EZ Rider🌻 (@EZRideryoyall) February 5, 2024

Moreover, “Fast Car” became a country chart-topper on Billboard’s Country Airplay on July 8, 2023 after Combs covered the song. Chapman shared her thoughts about it in a statement with Billboard, expressing:

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Sources: ew.com, billboard.com