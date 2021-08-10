Louisiana Man Creates Trailer Park For Swingers

A new group living idea is quickly gaining attention in a small Louisiana town. And it’s centered around a swingers community.

According to WWL/Audacy, a sign appeared in Mamou, La. Erected by David Aucoin, the sign reads, “Future home of Tee Boi’s swinger trailer park. Our moto is, ‘Bring your house and share your spouse.’”

Speaking to ABC’s KLFY-TV, Aucoin says he’s already gotten several calls and texts from people interested in joining the community.

“We have got some from Pennsylvania, we have got some from Arkansas, of course all around Acadiana, all around Mamou, Ville Platte, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Slidell. We have text messages from all over the country. It’s mind boggling,” he said.

Though, not all of the messages have been nice ones. David Aucoin says he’s gotten calls from people who were shocked by the sign too.

He explained, “Most of them call or text just to see if it’s real, just to see if somebody is going to answer because they’ll say, ‘Oh, no. Nobody is there. It’s not a real number.’ Or they’ll get on Facebook and say, ‘Oh, it’s not a real number.”

Aucoin then added, “I got on there and said, ‘I’d be a fat frog’s butt if it’s not a real number.’ Everybody starts calling, and they start calling, ‘Hey, what’s y’all’s address? Is this in Mamou? Where is this at?’ Yes, it is.”

Aucoin, however, promises that the location is real in its, and his, intent. Though, one part of the sign was meant as a joke. The part where people had to “include a picture of [their] spouse for approval.”

“That was more of a joke to kind of ease up the people and just to create a vibe. People went further with it than you can imagine. We’ve gotten many pictures and many phone calls and many texts, voicemails. It’s unreal,” he explained.

So when can people come to the site and play? Aucoin says he’s planning a grand opening during memorial weekend in 2022. He hopes by then to have installed a nude pool, a nude yoga stadium, a hall for strip poker, and space for a key party cabana.

But don’t worry for those who don’t own a trailer, you won’t have to. Aucoin is planning for the location to not only be a permanent residency for swingers in trailers but a place for “party-themed weekends.” So you can rent a trailer and enjoy the park, and its inhabitants, for a single weekend before heading back home.

