Watch The Full Trailer For ‘West Side Story’

Check out the latest trailer for Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story.

The famed director is making his own spin on the classic musical. But this won’t be a remake of the 1961 film adaption. Instead, this is Spielberg’s interpretation of the 1957 Broadway musical and his framing of the story through a cinematic lens. The story, which itself is based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, follows two rivaling gangs called the Sharks and the Jets in New York City during the 1950s. Within that racially-charged conflict blossoms a love between Tony and Maria, two citizens with ties to the clashing gangs.

Starring in the film is Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Rita Moreno, who starred in the 1961 version, and more. Plus, Tony Kushner, of Angels in America, wrote the screen adaption for Spielberg’s film with the director. In addition, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum produced the movie.

The 20th Century film finished production back in October of 2019, but the film’s release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, with a teaser trailer and the new full trailer released, we only have a few months before West Side Story hits theaters. If you enjoyed the trailer, or it at least piqued your interest, you can watch West Side Story in theaters when it releases on December 10.