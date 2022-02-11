Trans Actress Isabel Torres Dead at 52

Isabel Torres, Spanish actress who captivated millions of hearts as the icon La Veneno, has died at the age of 52.

On February 11, Torres’ loved ones shared that the actress had passed away.

Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel. Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we know that wherever she goes, she will have fun as only she knows how. Thank you for all the messages of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and supported.

Torres had been battling a debilitating lung cancer. According to Spanish publication, El Periódico, Torres learned of her diagnosis while filming the revolutionary series Veneno, based on the life, fame, and demise of Cristina “La Veneno” Ortiz. During production, Torres was in agonizing pain and was taken in for exams when she learned of the cause.

Torres was one of three trans actresses who portrayed La Veneno at various stages in her life. Torres, ironically, portrayed the legend at the last stage of her life. Actresses Jedet Sanchez and Daniela Santigao played the younger Christina during her transition and her early singing and television career when she rose to fame.

Prior to landing the acting job, Torres worked as a radio host and in television.

Months ago, Torres shared a heartbreaking video where she describes the pain she is in while undergoing treatment. The caption reads “My last video. Hasta Pronto” (See you soon). In the video Torres says she is unsure if her battle will end ‘sooner or later,’ but she planned to not stop fighting until the last moment.

Her friends and cast mates from Veneno posted memorials in Torres’ honor:

