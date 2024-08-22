Trans-Ally Will Ferrell Wins Over Our Hearts All Over Again

Will Ferrell’s advice to the cis-gender community, “Don’t be afraid to ask questions, no matter how stupid you think they may be.”

It’s safe to say everybody knows the multi-talented, multi-hyphenated, and mega awesome Elf actor, but not many know of his 30-year friendship with writer Harper Steele. Steele is known for producing and writing in films such as Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020), Saturday Night Live (SNL) (1975), and The Spoils of Babylon (2014). It was over their time on SNL, with Ferrell as an actor and Steele as a writer, that the two started a friendship.

In Will & Harper, the two life-long friends are about to charter new territory with Steele coming out as a trans woman. The premise of their new travel documentary reads:

“When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship in an intimate portrait of friendship and transition.”

The general public, or at least those who care enough to be thoughtful, are aware of how sensitive and careful one must be when navigating topics regarding the LGBTQ+ community. In the film, the two friends talk about how Steele’s transitioning would affect their friendship, conversations, banter, and much more. Thankfully, the two had nothing to worry about!

Ferrell speaks fondly of Steele, noting how he’s begun to see her in a more positive light. When asked about this during an interview with Advocate:

“She is someone now who jumps right into engagement. There’s just a lightness to her that brings me such joy. Don’t get me wrong, she still makes fun of me and is beautifully acerbic, but she’s filled with light and joy.”

Talking about charting new territory, Ferrell and Steele shared with Advocate that the preconceived notion over not being able to make jokes with (i.e. not of) trans people is simply untrue. Steele further shares that:

“There isn’t a trans person I’ve met who doesn’t have a sense of humor about themselves.”

On speaking with members of the trans community, Ferrell says,

“My advice would be to not be afraid to ask questions, no matter how stupid you think they may be,”

He adds:

“The other recommendation is to just listen. Sit back and listen to their story, their journey, and try not to assume anything. It will all feel strange but it’s exciting to learn about your friend in a completely different way.”

However, Ferrell also adds that all of these must be grounded in “sensitivity and understanding.” Humor might be Ferrell’s forte, but we’re definitely taking his advice to heart.

Image via X (@ScottDMenzel)

You can catch Will and Harper on Netflix starting September 27. Meanwhile, you can take a look at Will and Harper’s dynamic down below:

