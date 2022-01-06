Trans Jeopardy Champ Robbed at Gunpoint

Amy Schneider has been making major headlines recently as the reigning Jeopardy! champion, the first transgender contestant to quality for the Tournament of Champions.

Schneider won on Tuesday’s airing of Jeopardy!, bringing her 25-game victory to with a whopping $897,600 thus far. She ranks #4 in consecutive wins in the show’s history.

This is great news for the iconic Jeopardy! contestant considering she shared some bad news with her 58K+ followers on Twitter recently. Schneider, an Oakland resident, tweeted that she was robbed at gunpoint over the New Year’s weekend in her hometown.

“Hi all! So first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything,” the Oakland resident said in her post.

Oakland police are still investigating the armed robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon and have not yet made any arrests.

The game show issued a statement saying, “We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity.”