‘Transparent’ Star Will Have Multi-Episode Arc On ABC Sitcom

Trans actress Alexandra Billings (Transparent) has been announced to join the cast of ABC’s The Connors for a multi-episode arc in the current season.

Billings will play Robin, a transgender woman who works as a supervisor at Wellman Plastics where Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) are employed.

Fans of the original Roseanne will remember Wellman Plastics was where both Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) worked in the early days of the series. It was at Wellman Plastics that Jackie had a romantic relationship with her supervisor played by George Clooney.

According to Deadline, Robin – described as no-nonsense but fair – becomes a friend and mentor to Darlene. The official synopsis reveals Darlene’s friendship with Robin “lands [Darlene] in an awkward situation between the boss and her sister, Becky.”

Look who is taking a spot on #TheConners couch this week! Alexandra Billings and @NatFaxon guest star on Wednesday's all-new episode 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IN5anv9grB — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) November 20, 2020

Billings is best known for starring as Davina in the acclaimed Amazon series Transparent. She’s also had recurring roles on Never Have I Ever, Goliath, and Diary of a Female President. On Broadway, the veteran actress appeared in the mega-hit musical Wicked as ‘Madame Morrible.’

Billings will make her debut in the November 25 episode.

The Conners recently made its Season 3 premiere drawing 4.8 million viewers.

The sitcom, which has continued without Roseanne Barr following an ugly racist incident, chronicles the daily struggles of the Connor family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – as they face financial pressures, parenthood, dating, and life as working-class Americans.

