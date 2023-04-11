Transphobic People Drops a Theory on Daniel Radcliffe’s Cisgender GF

Daniel Radcliffe’s pregnant, cisgender girlfriend Erin Darke has been a subject of misogynistic theories, suggesting that she is a closeted transgender woman.

Author Suzanne Seddon posted a photo of the couple on Twitter, and on the caption, she wrote:

“This is Daniel Radcliffes (Harry Potter) Girlfriend. Now what do you see?,” followed by the woozy face emoji.

Activists have pointed out that Seddon’s tweet seems to suggest that the actress is a transgender woman based on her height and facial structure. The original tweet caused a storm on the platform, including transphobic comments from anti-trans users, such as this one:

Pro-trans people clapped back at the transphobes, pointing out that their assumptions are misogynistic and rooted from patriarchal standards of beauty for women. They also pointed out that even if Darke was transgender, it would not (and should not) be an issue in the couple’s relationship.

Moreover, gender equality campaigner Gina Martin wrote:

“Suzanne brilliantly demonstrates here exactly how transphobia is also based in misogyny, how it’s all about unattainable and oppressive standards and actually nothing to do with trans women at all.”

She further explained:

“Clarifying here for those of you that think I don’t know that transphobia impacts every moment of trans peoples lives to say the last part of this tweet is tongue and cheek to intimates that transphobia is more about transphobes themselves than the trans people it targets.”

Darke and Radcliffe worked together in the 2013 film ‘Kill Your Darlings,’ where they filmed a sex scene. They went public about their relationship in 2014, and they are now expecting their first child, which is “an incredibly exciting time” for the couple according to a source of The Mirror.

