Travel Thursday: Bisbee is Booming

It doesn’t get any gayer than this: Bisbee, Arizona, was once known as “the Queen of the Copper Camps.” Yassss, gurl. And you know that queen slayed because Bisbee is one of the richest mineral sites in the world, having produced nearly three million ounces of gold, 102 million ounces of silver, and eight billion pounds of copper. Clearly, she knows how to accessorize. (Fun fact: By the early 1900’s, Bisbee was the largest city between St. Louis and San Francisco which basically proves the gays were taking over the West).

When the last mine closed in the mid-1970s, an influx of creative free spirits moved in, finding Bisbee’s historic district an attractive, inspiring, and inexpensive place to settle and pursue their artistic endeavors—and because Bisbee is a mile-high city, it’s significantly cooler than other Southwest cities in the summer months. Today, Bisbee is known for its “artist community culture” that offers a rich mix of art (duh), music, history, architecture, outdoor activities, dining, and nightlife. Unsurprisingly, it is also a vibrant, welcoming, super queer-friendly destination.

Where to Stay

Bisbee doesn’t do run-of-the-mill anything and the city’s lodgings are no exception. Historic and themed hotels are an obsession in these parts—and some are so accommodating that even the dead refuse to leave.

Copper Queen Hotel

This grand dame gives new meaning to the term “historic haunt.” Yep, you guessed it, The Copper Queen is allegedly haunted and has been featured on TV shows like Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures…which produced some convincing evidence! Stay the night and you may encounter one of the three friendly entities who permanently reside here.

Perhaps the most famous ghost is that of a woman in her 30s by the name of Julia Lowell. Julia was a prostitute who used the hotel for herself and her clients. Sadly, she fell in love with one of them and when she told him about her feelings, he rejected her. Julia was heartbroken and took her own life by hanging herself in room 315. (This room now bears her name.) Julia’s spirit still haunts the hotel, manifesting herself to men only—staff and guests. She likes to play with men’s feet, whispers in their ears, and has even been seen dancing provocatively at the stairs. Watch out, boys and bears!

The Shady Dell

Bisbee’s Shady Dell is more than a vintage trailer court—it’s a time travel wonderland where you can stay in one of nine meticulously restored Airstreams, a 1947 Chris Craft yacht, and even a 1947 tiki bus. Believe us when we tell you this place is so authentic for the time period you’ll half expect Liberace to pop out of a gleaming trailer holding a carafe of champagne, outfitted head to toe in rhinestones and fur. For glamping gays, it doesn’t get any better than this.

Bisbee Grand Hotel

Care for a side of Victorian charm with your creature comforts? Look no further than the Bisbee Grand. Built in 1906, this beautifully restored boutique hotel offers a blend of historic elegance and quirky, artistic vibes. And while you can choose a cozy, budget-friendly room, we highly encourage you to play the “fancy gay” card and treat yourself to a Jacuzzi suite. Just don’t spend too much time in your room because the hotel offers live music and entertainment most nights of the week—open mic, karaoke, live bands, burlesque, and more.

Where to Eat

When it comes to food, this historic mining town boasts some real gems. (See what we did there?) Narrowing down the list of eateries wasn’t easy so here are a few that deliver both nostalgic charm and gastronomic excellence.

Screaming Banshee Pizza

This beloved pie joint is housed in an old gas station, which allows it to strike the perfect balance between grace and grunge. But it’s not just about cool atmosphere—Screaming Banshee is ranked among the best pizza places in America. And with dish names like “Bowl O Balls” and “Thai Me Up, Thai Me Down,” we see zero reason why you wouldn’t make this one of your very first stops.

Jimmy’s Hot Dog Company

First of all, there’s a giant weiner on the roof. Now that we have your attention, we’ll also add that everything at Jimmy’s – from the authentic Chicago hot dogs to the Italian beef, sausages, burgers, and more – is served with a heaping helping of nostalgia. And it’s all so good, the website boldly exclaims: “Our menu is limited but every item is a masterpiece.” We can verify that’s true. Come hungry.

Café Roka

In 1907, when the Bisbee’s Costello Building was constructed, the use of pressure-fired bricks was a new-fangled thing. But thanks to this innovative design choice, the building was saved from a devastating fire that swept through much of the town the very next year. More than a century later, the building is home to Café Roka, a three-level restaurant with international flair. From chef-owner Rod Kass’s passion for quality and locally sourced ingredients to the historic building’s art deco ambiance, dinner at Café Roka will be a highlight of your visit.

Where to Party

In a town known for its ghosts, let’s just say the nightlife is…lively. When the sun goes down, the city lights up with a combination of old street lamps and string lights, adding a colorful twinkle to the already festive atmosphere. Let’s get our drink on!

Old Bisbee Haunted Pub Crawl

For those looking to enjoy spirits with their spirits, this boozy tour through Bisbee’s spookiest bars flat-out kills! Over the course of the 3-hour spine-tingling experience, you’ll explore the town’s mysterious past, visiting 5 historic pubs and hearing chilling tales of ghosts, legends, and the supernatural, all delivered by local “Spirit Guides.” But beware, space is very limited (for the living) so plan in advance! Tours are offered Friday nights at 7:30 PM and Saturday nights at 6:00 PM.

Bisbee Social Club

When you see the red light above the door at 67B Main Street, head straight for it. Just down a short flight of steps, a red door to the Bisbee Social Club awaits, where a rumored secret knock conjures the spirits of old speakeasies. Step through the velvet-draped entry and experience a cosmic energy that encompasses three distinct loungy settings, highlighted by a copper-topped bar where magnificent cocktails await.

St. Elmo Bar

We love dive-y neighborhood bars, especially gay-friendly ones (because you never know in small towns). St. Elmo Bar is known for its strong drinks, live music, karaoke, and dancing. If that’s not a good time, nothing is.

What to Do

Hope you saved your energy because everything listed above is already A LOT to pack in. So, when you aren’t eating, drinking, or sleeping, check out these activities.

Copper Queen Mine

Simply put, Bisbee wouldn’t exist without the Copper Queen Mine. The silver, gold, and most importantly copper that came from this mine birthed a city and helped meet the demands of World War I production. So, it’s no wonder that the granddaddy of Bisbee tours remains the Copper Queen Mine Tour. Outfitted in hard hats and slickers, you’ll ride 1,500 feet into the mine where tales of mining days, techniques, and dangers await. Trust us, you’ll hate your job less after this.

Old Bisbee

This historic center of town is known for its picturesque streets, colorful buildings, art galleries, and unique shops. Bring comfy shoes (are there any other kind?) and head up either Main Street or Brewery Gulch, climbing some of the 300-plus stairways built to help negotiate the area’s steep terrain. Along the way, you can gawk at the vistas of hills flowing with seemingly precarious miners’ houses, most of which have been renovated. The overall quirky, bohemian vibe is a genuine delight.

Bisbee Pride

Think this tucked-away spot merely holds a Pride Fest for optics? Think again. Bisbee has a long history of demonstrating its commitment to equality and acceptance and was one of the first cities in Arizona to pass an anti-discrimination ordinance protecting the LGBTQ+ community back in 1985. It was also the first municipality in Arizona to pass a Civil Union Ordinance before Marriage Equality became law. Bisbee Pride is held every year in June so make your plans now for a gay old time!

These days, it’s not easy to find a destination full of adventure, history, and scenic beauty…especially if you also want it to be welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community. But in every regard, Bisbee delivers. Historic and artsy, creaky and classy, now’s the time to plan your trip. Learn more at visitarizona.com/lgbtq.