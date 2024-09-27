Travel Thursday: Do Downtown L.A. Your Way

Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) is a thriving hub of culture, history, and modern attractions, making it one of the most exciting travel destinations in Southern California. Over the last decade, the area has undergone a significant transformation, evolving into a vibrant neighborhood with world-class cultural institutions, a dynamic food scene, and a robust nightlife. But beyond the attractions, DTLA stands out as an inclusive and safe space, particularly for LGBTQ+ travelers seeking memorable experiences in a welcoming environment.

A Cultural Powerhouse

DTLA offers a compelling blend of historic and contemporary attractions that cater to a variety of interests. For art and culture lovers, landmarks like the Walt Disney Concert Hall and The Broad Museum showcase the area’s dedication to the arts. The Walt Disney Concert Hall, with its stunning architecture designed by Frank Gehry, hosts concerts by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and other acclaimed performances. Nearby, The Broad Museum houses an extensive collection of contemporary art, including works by renowned LGBTQ+ artists like Andy Warhol and Keith Haring. Additionally, the historic Bradbury Building and Grand Central Market offer glimpses into the city’s past while providing modern-day shopping and culinary experiences.

The Arts District, another must-see neighborhood in DTLA, is home to galleries, street art, and performance spaces that promote artistic diversity. LGBTQ+ travelers will find many exhibits and installations that reflect the community’s experiences and contributions to art and culture. For history buffs, exploring the architecture and murals of Little Tokyo offers a deep dive into Los Angeles’ rich cultural heritage.

Every year, DTLA is the hub of all things drag when RuPaul’s DragCon takes over the Los Angeles Convention Center to bring RuPaul’s Drag Race fans to the City of Angels to meet their favorite queens from the Drag Race universe. Now a staple in DTLA, locals and visitors alike look forward to seeing the city transform into the draggiest place on earth for one weekend a year. Attending DragCon is like attending a pride festival but with more wigs and glitter! It’s sensory-overload and can leave a heavy dent on your pocketbook, but it is a convention like no other and the foundation is pure love.

EXPERIENCE – Precinct & Fat Slut

When the sun goes down, DTLA’s nightlife comes alive, and it’s particularly vibrant for LGBTQ+ visitors. The area boasts a variety of LGBTQ+ friendly bars, clubs, and events. Venues like Precinct, a popular LGBTQ+ nightclub, and Redline, known for its drag shows and inclusive atmosphere, are central to the nightlife scene. These spaces not only provide entertainment but are also safe, welcoming environments where LGBTQ+ individuals and allies can gather, connect, and celebrate.

Precinct hosts some of the neighborhood’s most diverse programming including RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing and sex-positive parties in their sprawling space, making Precinct the largest DTLA gay bar. Spanning 10,000 square feet on the second floor of a historic 1902 building, Precinct hosts numerous themed events like Over Easy Drag Brunch, Just Peachy, VPL Bear Bust, and Meatball’s infamous Fat Slut.

Fat Slut is a wild night of drag & debauchery, every 3rd Friday of the month. It’s a night of sheer madness with drag, sexy food eating contests, guest DJs, gogo dancers, and more! Meatball curates each event to be more messy and wet than the last. It’s a party you can’t miss–just don’t get caught in the splash zone!

In addition to the regular nightlife offerings, DTLA plays host to several annual events that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. One of the most notable is the DTLA Proud Festival, which is a multi-day event filled with live performances, art exhibits, and activism. Held at Pershing Square, the festival focuses on promoting unity, visibility, and celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, drawing both locals and visitors alike. This event reflects the neighborhood’s progressive and inclusive spirit, ensuring LGBTQ+ visitors feel not only accepted but celebrated.

STAY – CitizenM Hotel

For LGBTQ+ travelers, DTLA offers a wide array of accommodations that range from luxury hotels to boutique stays. Many of these establishments emphasize inclusivity, and LGBTQ+ guests can expect to feel welcomed and respected. Hotels like The Standard, the Ace Hotel, and the NoMad Hotel not only provide modern, stylish rooms but also frequently host LGBTQ+ events, making them ideal places to stay.

A truly special hotel in DTLA is CitizenM, a modern and eclectic property that opened on Spring Street in 2021. Just around the corner from Precinct, CitizenM is surrounded by iconic landmarks of early 20th century moviemaking, Little Tokyo, Disney Concert Hall and fashion districts, CitizenM’s L.A.’s Downtown property brings an affordable luxury experience just down the road from Hollywood.

Rooms at CitizenM are compact and ideal for the leisure traveler who doesn’t like to be weighed down by life’s baggage. The guest room lighting makes for an ambient experience that will transport you to anywhere in the world.

Throughout the property, guests will be surrounded by unique artwork by internationally renowned artists, both in-room and in shared spaces, such as wallpaper by Friedrich Kunath in the living room, and five pieces from the KRC Collection including a video art installation by The One Minutes. The hotel lobby is the perfect place to relax after a long day of exploring (or night of dancing), but it’s also easy to get lost for hours enjoying each detail carefully curated and found in every corner.

DTLA is conveniently located near other LGBTQ+ landmarks in Los Angeles. West Hollywood, one of the most famous LGBTQ+ neighborhoods in the world, is just a short drive or subway ride away. While West Hollywood is a well-known LGBTQ+ enclave, the rise of LGBTQ+ friendly spaces in DTLA provides visitors with an alternative destination that combines cultural attractions with the lively energy of Los Angeles’ downtown core.

Downtown Los Angeles is more than just a travel destination; it’s a welcoming and inclusive community that celebrates diversity in all its forms. With its eclectic mix of cultural attractions, dynamic nightlife, and commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusivity and safety, DTLA offers an unforgettable experience for LGBTQ+ travelers. Whether you’re exploring the city’s artistic treasures, enjoying a night out, or attending one of its many LGBTQ+ festivals, Downtown Los Angeles ensures that everyone feels at home, making it a must-visit destination for LGBTQ+ travelers and allies from around the world.