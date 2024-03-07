Travel Thursday: For LGBTQ+ Activities, Scottsdale Shines

Searching for a getaway where there’s no shortage of rainbows and sunshine? Look no further than vibrant Scottsdale which has made great strides towards LGBTQ+ equality in recent years. Here, not only are there countless ways to stay, play, and sashay, but the area offers it all with stylish upscale flair and 300+ days a year of sunny skies. Don’t forget your SPF.

Where to Stay

For those who make it a point to avoid typical, boring hotel chains, Scottsdale offers some impressive one-of-a-kind accommodations. From historic hotels to opulent resorts with world-class spas, your desert escape will be anything but bland.

Hotel Valley Ho

Mid-century modern lovers will find heaven on earth in Scottsdale and at the Hotel Valley Ho in particular. This historically hip hot spot has been restored to its original 1950s splendor, with colorful, kitschy rooms that are oh-so-retro-chic. Grab a spot by the pool and pretend you’re a member of the Rat Pack or one of the other countless celebrities who vacationed here back in the day (be sure to check out the photo gallery on the second floor). Not surprisingly, the hotel won Conde Nast Readers Choice Awards in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2023.

The Scott Resort & Spa

A sanctuary set against Scottsdale’s historic downtown (more on that later), The Scott Resort & Spa welcomes visitors to experience the fusion of Old Havana’s comforts and the lively spirit of New Orleans. Indulge in lagoon-style pools, unwind with an Herbal Salt Stone Massage, or embark on a multi-course culinary journey at the Canal Club, which serves up Caribbean-inspired classics with a contemporary twist.

Sonder The Monarch

If color isn’t your thing, it’s best to avoid this place. Like its winged namesake, The Monarch features vivid yellow and orange accents, inspired by the contemporary architecture of Mexico and the Arizona desert. The bright décor offers the perfect backdrop for a sparkling pool area highlighted by lively splash parties, a hot tub, a walk-up bar, yard games, cabanas, and weekend DJ-style music. And when you’re all partied out, treat yourself to a spa treatment or simply relax in Hammock Haven.

Nightlife/Bars

Spend your days by the pool, then ditch that kaftan and get dapper or dolled up because the night is young and more fun is calling.

AZ88

You had us at “old school glam martini bar.” On top of the best cocktails this side of Palm Springs (which are notoriously filled to the brim by the way), AZ88 boasts a rotating series of art displays, many of which often cascade down from the ceiling. Every night of the week this hot spot draws an eclectic crowd of artists, hipsters, theater-goers, and fashionistas. No wonder it’s been an LGBTQ+ mecca since, you guessed it, 1988.

The Beverly on Main

What’s not to love about drinks with names like, “Grow a Pear” and “M.I.L.F.?” Better still, the creativity isn’t limited to monikers. The Beverly on Main is an intimate and upscale cocktail lounge and one of Old Town Scottsdale’s best-kept secrets, boasting underground sophistication with a twist. Cheers, queers!

Dining

In Scottsdale, there are plenty of restaurants that will cost you a pretty penny (and be worth it). But there are also more affordable spots with crave-able dishes and a more laid-back atmosphere. Here are a few that ooze gay vibes and big-time fun.

Hula’s Modern Tiki

Scottsdale may be as land-locked as it gets but that doesn’t mean it can’t bring some serious island energy. Hula’s Modern Tiki is a Polynesian paradise known for its vibrant tiki décor, bamboo accents, and artistic libations served up in seriously fun drinkware. You can get everything from classic tiki fare to inventive fusion dishes and the portions are sumo-sized, so prepare to loosen your grass skirt afterwards.

Barrio Queen

In the heart of Old Town, Barrio Queen serves up regional Mexican cuisine with a dash of calle (street) attitude! Menu highlights include the award-winning Cochinita Pibil (succulent slow-roasted pork seasoned with sour orange and achiote), more than 20 varieties of mix-and-match street tacos, and the fiery Death’s Door margarita.

Attractions

When it’s time to go, see, and do, Scottsdale has you covered.

Old Town Scottsdale

A lively blend of urban chic and Old West charm, Old Town Scottsdale packs together an eclectic collection of shops, 100+ restaurants, nightlife hot spots, two art museums, and more than 30 galleries, as well as contemporary public art installations and historic sites dating back to the late 1880s. There is absolutely no way to not have fun here!

Taliesin West

If you’ve ever wanted to literally walk through history, here’s your chance. Taliesin West was architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home and studio in the desert from 1937 until he died in 1959 at the age of 91. Today, this mid-century modern masterpiece and UNESCO World Heritage Site is open to the public for tours. Tickets are available in advance and you’ll want to reserve yours because they go quickly.

Scottsdale Fashion Square

There’s shopping…and there’s bougie shopping. Welcome to the latter. Scottsdale Fashion Square is the place for brand-conscious travelers (a.k.a. fancy gays), with over 200 high-end retailers including Balenciaga, Dior, Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, and (wait for it) one of just two men’s Gucci stores in the entire U.S. And so you don’t shop ’til you drop, fuel up at acclaimed eateries like Ocean 44, Toca Madera, Francine, and Nobu.

What are you waiting for? Plan your getaway today at visitarizona.com/lgbtq.