TRAVEL THURSDAY: Vegas Food Trip – A Culinary Adventure

Every time somebody mentions Las Vegas, the first thing that usually comes to mind is gambling – but as well all know, Las Vegas also boasts amazing live entertainment and incredible world class dining.

After more than a year of Covid keeping us home and cooking our own meals, and with the risk of catching it and getting seriously sick becoming much lower, it is time to start venturing out and enjoying more of the incredible dining experiences that comes with top-quality restaurants.

So, my husband and I headed to Vegas for a culinary experience that was long overdue. Here, we have compiled some great recommendations from our foody friends.

L’Atelier De Joel Robuchon

L’Atelier De Joel Robuchon is located at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

Joel Robuchon is considered one of the most influential chefs in the world and the recipient of “Chef of the Century” award by Gault Millau. L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon is a Michelin star restaurant with an open kitchen where you can keep a watchful eye as every meal is prepared. The place is hip and welcoming atmosphere plus incredibly friendly staff. We were seated at the service counter where we had an amazing direct view of the Chefs creating their award winning and mouthwatering dishes and could see the great diligence that they put in to create such beautiful presentations.

We opted to try the tasting Menu which consisted of seven dishes along with a wine pairing recommended by their sommelier – always a great option when you want to sample a variety of dishes. Needless to say, we were extremely happy with our choice.

We started with an amuse-bouche of zucchini and creamy burrata with aged balsamic vinegar. Our palates were definitely amuse-d.

Next was Salmon Carpaccio with ponzu vinaigrette, avocado and black sesame seeds which ended up being my personal favorite dish of the entire meal – absolute perfection!

The third course was caramelized frog legs on creamy risotto and the taste did not disappoint – the frog legs were tender and flavorful, and the risotto was just tasty, well-seasoned and not too rich.

Wine pairing: Alphonse Mellot Sancerre La Moussiere

Next on the tasting menu – Maine lobster with a spicy lobster bisque. This one was creamy, rich, and heavenly.

Fifth was John Dory a la plancha. This fish was flaky, savory and delightful.

Wine pairing: Patrick Piuze Chablis Terroir de Chablis 2015

Next was caramelized quail filled with foie gras and served with potato puree. The caramelized quail was outstanding, and the flavor was out of this world. We were savoring each and every bite to make it last. The potato puree was creamy and smooth which made it the perfect complement to the dish.

Wine pairing: Domaine Michel Magnien GEVREY-CHAMBERTIN Seuvrées 2014

Lastly, for dessert, we had caramelized ginger chantilly, lemongrass ice cream, and coconut mouse with crunchy sesame. A perfect ending for a perfect meal.

Wine pairing: Kracher Beerenauslese Cuvée 2017

Overall, this was an amazing restaurant which we highly recommend trying at least once. It is an experience that’s rich, flavorful, and most of all, memorable.

Carbone

Carbone is located at the Aria Resort & Casino.

This Italian restaurant pays homage to the Italian American restaurants of the mid-20th century. Established in 2015 in New York, Carbone takes their Italian heritage and combines it with their New York roots and gives a culinary nod to the great talents and techniques of Italian classics, all the while elevating the experience.

We started with a Caprese Salad, a seasonal dish that is only served when the chef is happy with the available ingredients. If I am being honest, this was the best caprese salad I have ever had – the tomatoes were so flavorful, and the mozzarella was just…wow.



Next, was Tuna Calabrese. Fresh and appetizing, the sauce was well balanced and full of flavor.



Next up: Carbone’s famous Spicy Rigatoni. Given it’s fame, it was unsurprising that this was the best dish of the night. We could have easily stayed for another plate as we could not have enough of this extra-tasty dish with perfectly cooked rigatoni with just the right amount of creaminess and spiciness. Bursting with so much flavor, you are pretty much guaranteed to savor every last bite!



Finally, it was time for dessert. We went with the banana foster which they make right in front of you with a flame and a flourish. A wonderful ending to a wonderful meal.



The Nomad Bar and Restaurant

The Nomad Bar and Restaurant is located on the ground level of the Nomad Hotel, which itself is located within Park MGM.



For our final night, we decided to try the Nomad Bar and Restaurant. The staff were friendly and attentive and there was incredible live music to keep us entertained as we ordered and dined.



We started the meal with Beausoleil Oysters chilled with champagne mignonette and Hamachi Ceviche. A great start.



We also ordered the hat trick which consisted of fried chicken, shishito peppers, and lobster bites. The fried chicken was juicy and tender and the shishito peppers had just a hint of spiciness.



Next was French Dip Chicken Sandwich, which came with melted gruyere on top of shredded chicken on a hoagie roll – served with truffle jus.

For dessert, we tried the Sundae (with Vannilla, Pistachio and Chocolate ice cream) served with nine different toppings for you to choose from. This was my favorite for the night as I felt like a kid again with all those sweet choices. I ended up trying ever one.



The Nomad bar also has a seasonal drinks menu and artisanal drinks by master mixologists, with an extensive craft cocktail list.

Spago

Spago is located at The Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

We gays love our brunch … and the latest brunch destination in Las Vegas is at Spago.

We were seated on the patio in the shade overlooking the beautiful Bellagio Fountains. A resident DJ was playing upbeat music in the background which created a joyful experience. The ambience alone would have made this place worth a visit, but combine it with their incredible food and it becomes a must.

First, we ordered some assorted pastries and cocktails – a perfect start.

I went with tuna tartare and was rewarded with an amazingly flavorful meal with just the right amount of seasoning.

My husband ordered the burger cooked medium. He did not leave anything behind.

For dessert, we ordered chocolate cookies. Served warm, it felt like chocolate exploding in your mouth with every bite.