Travel Thursday: Your Guide to Fall in Columbus

When we think of Fall, our minds often go to Pumpkin Spice drinks and New England foliage. There’s another spot that we have found welcoming during all times of the year, but now, it’s gaining momentum as a top Fall destination. This city was actually one of our stops on our expansive Halloween trip in 2023, and we’re itching to go back again – Columbus,Ohio.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau of Columbus, Ohio states its recent reports and projections are seeing Fall travel trends are pointing right at them. Marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry show that:

Experience Columbus, the destination marketing organization for Columbus, Ohio, believes this is due in part to the resurgence of travel post pandemic, along with overall interest in fall travel, The Ohio State University football schedule, and the many meetings and conventions Columbus hosts during September and October.

On social media, Experience Columbus has seen more of their followers interested in its Fall content. Last year, its “can’t-miss fall events” Instagram reel was the top performing post across all its social media channels.

Columbus Offers a Spectrum

Columbus was a quick addition to our Halloween journey last year. Between October 16th and November 6th, we journeyed to New Orleans, Louisiana (twice), Portland and Brunswick, Maine, Columbus, Ohio, and Houston, Texas. Every destination had its unique and marvelous highlights. Here are some that we did get to see and some that we will put on our list for next time.

The Scenery

Nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Best Place to Visit for Fall 2024, the Fall months in Columbus are a canvas painted by nature’s artistry. Be sure to wander through the warm hues of Frank Fetch Park, Schiller Park, and Huntington Gardens, where the fall colors create breathtaking scenery. I remember some of my walks were accompanied by a cool sprinkling from the sky and leaves under my feet, but my oh my, what a Fall feeling.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will help further immerse yourself in Columbus ’ enchanting fall spirit. The Pumpkins Aglow exhibition, running from October 12 – 30, features thousands of jack-o-lanterns illuminating the gardens, guiding visitors through mesmerizing scenes and live entertainment.

The History

German Village is home to beautiful gardens that transform a cozy fall day into a scene straight out of a postcard. Brimming with charm and history, it stands out as one of the city’s top destinations, featuring many dining establishments, stores, coffee shops, and happy hour hangouts.

Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest , in the running for USA Today’s 10 Best best Oktoberfest 2024 , is an annual event taking place from September 6 – 8. This renowned festival, hosted by Schmidt’s — a beloved German restaurant in German Village for over 50 years —offers a sensory feast of German cuisine, beer, and captivating entertainment.

Stop by Understory, housed within the historic Open-Air School, to eat or hangout in a place surrounded by history. Featuring a cocktail bar, restaurant, patio, and private event space, Understory gives visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the beauty of the Olentangy Trail.

Get Goosebumps in Columbus – R.L. Stine’s Hometown

Home to the iconic horror figure, R.L. Stine, Columbus will give the entire family goosebumps as the fall colors and eerie energy of the past creeps up for the month of October. While visiting the quaint German Village neighborhood, kids can stop by The Book Loft and make the most out of their experience as they immerse themselves in Stine’s creations, including Goosebumps, which has sold over 400 million copies worldwide.

Highball Halloween

The nation’s most elaborate costume party, Highball Halloween, returns on October 26. Bridging runway style with the culture of the North Shore Arts District, this event is the perfect excuse to go all out and embrace whoever you want this Halloween.

First held in 2008 with 10,000 visitors, this event sees it’s 17th year in 2024 (was not held in 2020, 2021, 2022). When we were there last year in 2023, we saw Nina take the stage and you thought it was a movie star as the crowd exploded the loudest for her, and every time her name was mentioned. At a time where drag queens are under the microscope and the victims of anti-woke, pro-stupid laws, to see a predominantly straight crowd cheer like they did for her was therapeutic.

We shared our Highball experiences in our post New Orleans and Columbus Raised The Halloween Bar & We Loved It.

Witches Paddle

If you see a coven of witches floating down the Scioto River, don’t worry – it’s for fun! Columbus witches trade their broomsticks for paddles during the Annual Halloween Witch Paddle.

Get Your Drink On

No fall visit to Columbus would be complete without indulging in seasonal brews bursting with flavor. The Columbus Coffee Festival, held October 5-6, invites coffee enthusiasts to savor a bewitching array of local brews. For those seeking a stronger potion, Columbus’ Brewery District will be your go-to. Recognized by USA Today 10 Best as the #3 best beer city in the country, Columbus boasts a bustling beer scene full of lively entertainment to spice up your fall.

Where to Stay

Booking a place in Columbus, we’ve had great luck. In our post Big Hotel to Little Inn, Columbus and Its Community Friendly Lodging, we mentioned two great places, the queer owned and operated Pride Inn and one of the newest hotels in the city and one I would move into tomorrow, The Junto. I soaked inthe fall weather and foliage at both locations. Check out my link to our previous article for more information and more pictures.

The Plant Gays + East Market

When you’re done with the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, take the 10 minute walk over to the East Market. Be sure to bring your appetite and your sense of culinary adventure as the old trolley barn and neighboring strutures have some great and varied food and drink options. Also, say hello to either David or Aidan, The Plant Gays. They have a booth in the East Market in a very prominent location. I so wish I lived closer as they had some great stuff to sell. I met David when there and his passion and happiness were so palpable. I do wish them the best! We saw other members of the LGBTQ+ Community working in the East Market which just added to the vibrancy of the experience. The building is cool itself which you’ll see if you look at the floor and the trolley tracks that are still present.

Fall and More

I’ve been to Columbus a handful of times and each time is different. I think it is great to see that we can enjoy the destination throughout the year and there are several exciting things to do and see no matter what the calendar says. Visit any time, but after a fall getaway to Columbus, Ohio, you’ll understand why it’s the best-kept secret of the Midwest.