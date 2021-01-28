Travel Vlogger Ravi Roth on Pivoting During COVID, Recovery & More

Ravi Roth‘s career is something that many travel writers can only dream of. The effervescent New Yorker has built a massive following online thanks to his popular YouTube channel Ravi Round The World which is literally what he does in every video he posts.

He’s traveled to 32 countries so far all while diving deep into what makes America both great and fantastically gay. Some of his journeys have found him in Chile, Istanbul and Provincetown, to name a few, where he’s always in the best of moods while taking his thousands of fans along with him as he experiences the sights and sounds of each city/town he’s in.

Ravi’s jet set lifestyle had to be put on pause last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. That didn’t stop him from creating content related to what he’s been doing for years which was still fun to watch as we remained stuck indoors.

Ravi chatted with us on Instagram Live for our Travel Thursday feature this week. He dished on his favorite places he’s been too thus far while also revealing if he’s ever had to adjust who he is because of his sexuality during his travels.

The bold and bubbly internet personality also spoke about his road to recovery which started three years ago after he was almost kicked out of a laundromat for being “high as a kite”. His pride in how far he’s come since then was evident during our very engaging conversation.

Check out our exclusive interview with him below.