Traveler Michael Akerman is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie is Michael Akerman, a 28-year-old nomad on a mission to travel the world and call every place his home. The world traveler loves to live out of his backpack and meet people as he soaks up the local color, culture, and history.

If you follow Michael’s travels, you know that the gay traveler also likes to get a little thotty around the globe as he spreads his queer sunshine (and hairy chest) across the world’s most beautiful backdrops.

It’s Michael Akerman’s commitment to travel that makes him this week’s Instinct Hottie.

Let’s get to know Michael Akerman a little more:

INSTINCT: How did you get started in traveling?

MICHAEL AKERMAN: I grew up taking mini vacations with my family, but it wasn’t until I studied tourism in college that I saw travel as a career and a hobby. I first left the country for a study abroad program in the Bahamas in 2012 and that’s where it all began. I used to live seasonally in different parts of the world leading adventure travel tours. My absolute favorite was rafting in the Appalachian mountains!

INSTINCT: What do you love most about traveling?

MA: I absolutely love meeting new people from all over the world. The history, the culture, the outdoors… There’s so much to see and learn, and the more I travel the more I learn how every place is completely unique. I still love to stay in hostels just to get the opportunity to meet all kinds of people with different backgrounds.

INSTINCT: What are the top five of your travel destinations?

MA:

Costa Rica Peru Greece Appalachian Mountains The Bahamas

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

MA: In college I lived in my car for a semester. I think a lot of people see me in a certain way… but honestly, I’m just a down to earth human who loves to experience everything that I possibly can, especially if it pushes me past my comfort zone.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

MA: Being outside is number one for me. I thrive breathing the fresh air and pushing my limits in the outdoors. I also thrive being around the people I love. I’m a social butterfly and love to share my passion with others.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

MA: My positive energy toward life

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

MA: Probably my hair; mustache and body hair.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

MA: Confident and motivated men.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

MA: Finishing my ecotourism degree after taking a few years off to travel.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

MA: This past year, I started a gay travel agency that will be hosting international and domestic expeditions. In the next couple years, I hope for this business to take off. Starting with a Utah National Park tour in March and October.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

MA: I have yet to find love. The ideal relationship is with someone who also loves the outdoors and enjoys traveling when they can. Finding the right match has always been a struggle. I believe there is a guy out there for me, who will surprise me and be everything I wanted in a relationship, but not what I expected.

INSTINCT: Any special travel flings you care to share more about?

MA: I have had a handful of flings traveling but most of them are random hookups. The most memorable ones are when we turned the gay handshake into a lifelong friendship.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? 180 degrees South

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Murray Bartlett

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Australian Licorice

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Sigh No More – Mumford & Sons



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

MA: It’s an opportunity to tell some of my story, and an honor to inspire other LBGTQ+ members to travel.

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

MA: I would love to inspire whoever is reading this to take the leap to travel. To me, traveling has changed my life. It’s taught me to lean into my fears and the unknown. It’s taught me to open my mind towards my next trip – and my next chapter of life.

Follow Michael Akerman for your daily dose of travel and adventure.