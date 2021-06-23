Trip Richards is Unapologetically Sexy

If you’re a subscriber to OnlyFans or other platforms with adult content, surely you have come across Trip Richards, the beefy and hairy guy that loves to openly express himself sexually for the camera. Also known as TripleXTransman, Richards is also a sexual health educator and transgender and sex work advocate.

When it comes to transparency and celebrating his journey since transitioning, Richards is an open book and uses his own narrative as a means of teaching his followers how to respect and celebrate the transgender experience. You can read more about this in Richards’ personal FAQs.

Richards began in the adult industry in 2014 and has since shared scenes with some names you may recognize like Boomer Banks, Mr. Bolden, Morgxn Thicke, Adam Russo, BeardedBearMan and more!

Check out his body of work which is very NSFW

It is Trip Richards’ bearish beauty, but more importantly, his unapologetic voice that makes him this week’s Instinct Hottie.

Let’s get to know Trip Richards AKA TripleXTransman a little more:

INSTINCT: How did you get started creating your own content?

TRIP RICHARDS: I entered the adult industry over 7 years, mostly by accident. A person online offered to pay me for a nude video, and I realized it was something that I enjoyed doing and could make money from. Since then, I have done a little bit of everything in sex work, and currently focus exclusively on filming hot videos. Along the way, I realized that because I am transgender I could not simply do my work, I also had to be an activist. As a queer person I spend a lot of my life both living my life and also advocating for my rights and my space in the world. Through sex work, I feel like I can balance both of these needs.

INSTINCT: What do you enjoy most about creating your own content?

TR: My favorite part about creating content is the opportunity to tell a story. Simply existing in my trans body tells a story of existing, of survival, and of being a man even in a world that doesn’t easily accept me as one. Pairing myself with co-stars of various sizes and shapes and colors and genders tells a story about how all these bodies are beautiful and worthy of pleasure. It is important to me to avoid typecasting as much as possible, and to avoid telling stories that seem very heteronormative or cisnormative. I am not saying that I don’t do some of those also, because I also need to ensure that I am making my money and keeping fans happy. And many of them want to see exactly that kind of normative content. But I also shake things up enough.

INSTINCT: What are some of the stigmas or push back that you encounter regarding sex work?

TR: The stigma against sex workers frustrates me because it forces me to split my energy between addressing existential crisies against my industry, and also doing my actual work. But to me the answer to this isn’t to leave the industry or to feel negative about my work, but rather to fight harder against hate and keep showing that sex work can be healthy and affirming. I think the best way to approach both pornography and individual sex workers is with respectfulness. If you don’t like something, watch something else. If you disapprove, that is okay, but don’t venture into the territory of restricting other peoples’ free expression. And if you want the adult industry to be safer, more inclusive, and better overall, use your purchasing power to support better content. Buying directly from models like me is the best way to do this!

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

TR: I don’t think that most people realize how introverted I actually am. On camera I am very outgoing and have a lot of fun getting wild, but the rest of the time I am a very quiet person. I enjoy being outdoors, spending time with animals, and connecting with a small circle of friends. These different parts of my personality are both authentic, and they balance each other.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

TR: The experience of success is really important to me. I would define success in two main ways, internal and external. The internal includes being financially secure and enjoying my life. The external includes having made a mark on the world and telling my story in a way that is heard by many people. So when people tell me that I’ve made a difference in their lives by sharing my story, that brings me a tremendous amount of joy.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

TR: My fans would probably say it’s my vagina (or front hole as I refer to it) but personally I am more fond of my back. Lifting weights is an important part of my day, and I am proud of myself for staying disciplined physically and doing probably several million pullups in my life! Outside of the physical, I like to think that my brain is attractive for having brought me to this point in life.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

TR: I get a lot of compliments about my beard (which I also love) and my eyes (which are greener than most people realize). Honestly though, I prefer compliments about other things, like about the way I am an educator and activist, or the way that I make people feel.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

TR: I think that being sexy is about being grounded in oneself. It is more than just confidence, it is a sense of fully embodying oneself and being fully grown into that personhood. This naturally includes being self-aware and able to interact with others in a respectful way.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

TR: I think my proudest moment has been when I began transitioning, over 6 years ago. Honestly I was terrified and had no idea what the future would hold, but it was also a moment when I was able to fully embrace myself and make a choice to pursue a better life.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

TR: Although I feel like I’ve accomplished many of my “bucket list” items, I want to continue going deeper. That mean more hot sex, obviously! I particularly love group sex and look forward to some good orgies. I also want to keep keep being an educator on sex positivity, sex worker advocacy, and demystifying what goes into porn. It’s marketing, logistics, scheduling, social media, talking to fans, editing, video production, camera and lighting, it’s a full job. I also really have the goal of improving peoples’ relationships with their bodies and their sexuality. I think that porn has the power to help people reimagine things, and confront stigma. Seeing healthy, equitable onscreen sex with diverse bodies is a powerful way to change viewers perceptions. Porn can be both entertaining and educational.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

TR: I have been single for quite a few years and don’t feel like I am looking for anything. But some characteristics that are extremely important to me include honesty, dependability, compassion, and the ability to communicate clearly and kindly.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Pulp Fiction is the movie I have watched the most times. My favorite on-screen content is Star Trek though (Deep Space 9 and The Next Generation).



Who is your biggest celebrity crush? I really don’t have one, maybe because I get to meet so many hot people through my work.



What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? I don’t subscribe to the idea of “cheat” food, I just eat what I want and what I know my body needs. That definitely includes plenty of burgers and “junk food,” but I don’t view them as bad, just something I enjoy when the mood strikes.



If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? My musical tastes change so much day to day that I don’t think I would be happy with any of my choices!



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

TR: It is always an honor to get to share my story and my life with people. When I first started doing sex work, I had no idea that so many millions of people would eventually see my naked body. But I think it’s an opportunity for me personally, and a chance to hopefully make the world a little happier and sexier.

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

TR: I hate how much intra-community fighting there is between LGBT people. We all need to be supporting each other, not tearing each other down. There is no place for transphobia, misogyny, biphobia, racism, or ableism amongst LGBT people; we need to be a united front together. Yes, we are all different, but we all experience discrimination because of who we are (or are perceived to be), and that means we can all work together to be stronger and more supportive.

Follow TripleXTransman on Instagram, Twitter, OnlyFans, and JustFor.Fans