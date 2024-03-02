Troye Sivan and Omar Apollo Reveal How They First Met

Troye Sivan and Omar Apollo spilled the tea on how they first met, as well as dating on tour, and let’s just say the two of them did not hold back while talking about said topics…

Advertisement

In a new interview with VMan, Apollo recalls first meeting Sivan at a Loewe fashion show, to which the latter, responded:

“I don’t remember. I feel like for some reason, I have a memory of [meeting at] Blake Slatkin’s house.”

Advertisement

“Probably! That makes a lot of sense. But that has to be like 2018 or 2019, no?,” the “Live For Me” singer tried to recall.

Meanwhile, Sivan was certain about meeting Apollo at said Loewe show because the latter was wearing something quite memorable. The “Rush” singer shared,

“I don’t know. But I remember really meeting you for sure at the [show]. It was when you were wearing that coat that was shedding on me.”

Apollo also recalled Sivan being “pantsless” and “giving a whole lot of leg” at the fashion show. Not to mention, the 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter further revealed that he brought his mom at the Loewe show.

Advertisement

“so you would have met my mom, day one,” he told Apollo.

Somewhere along the interview, the two touched on the topic of dating on tour after Sivan admitted,

“Something that I’m afraid of is I’ve never toured single before, so that’s going to be really interesting.”

“You never toured single? I’ve brought boys on tour that I was in love with. That wasn’t cool. It was one time and I was like 20, 21. It was terrible,” Apollo shared.

Advertisement

The “Angel Baby” singer reacted to his friend’s experience, stating:

“That sounds terrible to me.”

“Yeah, never bring them on [the] road,” the 26-year-old American singer-songwriter agreed.

Sivan further expressed,

Advertisement

“But I don’t want to meet people while I’m on tour. Like trying to go on dates when you’re in a city for one day. Everything about it sounds really difficult to me, so I’m really curious to see how it unfolds.”

“I’ve got till May 29th to find a boyfriend,” he added, referring to the start of his tour.

Source: vmagazine.com