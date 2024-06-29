Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch Recreate Steamy Music Video Moment

At the Something to Give tour’s London show at the OVO Wembley Arena, Troye Sivan treated the audience—and Ross Lynch—to a memorable and sexyTroye Sivan and Ross Lynch Recreate Steamy Music Video Moment lap dance, recreating the steamy scene from his “One of Your Girls” music video.

When Troye named his album and tour Something To Give Each Other, who knew the “something” included Ross Lynch getting up close and personal during one of the concert’s biggest hits? Talk about a gender-bending, jaw-dropping moment!

Lynch, who also stars in the music video where Sivan laments falling for a straight man and whimsically begs to be—wait for it—one of his girls, was a surprise guest at the OVO Wembley Arena on June 27. This iconic duo took their on-screen chemistry to the stage, turning up the heat in a live recreation of “One of Your Girls.”

TROYE BROUGHT ROSS LYNCH OUT IN LONDON FOR ONE OF YOUR GIRLS pic.twitter.com/3XXO4cGTU6 — eve💋 (@MQNALlSA) June 27, 2024

As Lynch strutted onto the stage, fans erupted, knowing they were in for something special. The chemistry between Sivan and Lynch was palpable, making this performance of “One of Your Girls” even sexier. The audience was left wondering if they were at a concert or witnessing the start of the world’s sexiest buddy comedy.